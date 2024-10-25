Commentary: Things Are Quiet on the Local Front – Too Quiet

Moving local elections to November seemed to make a lot of sense as voter participation will be way up in a November General as opposed to a June Primary, which is often a standalone election.

However, there is always a danger that the national election will take some of the air out of local elections.

Not sure that is happening now—but things are definitely quiet. Part of that is that two of the three district have unopposed incumbents. But even in the contested District 2 election, where Will Arnold chose not to seek a third term, the race has been on, but it’s been quite tame by Davis standards.

Someone recently suggested that in addition to district elections, we need term limits, but I’m not sure how much impact that will have. The two unopposed incumbents are running for only a second term, and third terms are rare in Davis—Lucas Frerichs sought one and won, but only served two years before moving on to the Board of Supervisors.

Two others—Will Arnold and Brett Lee—declined to run for a third term.

I have an admittedly crazy idea of consolidating to three multimember districts—for a total of six councilmembers and then an at-large mayoral term for two years at a time, for a total of seven members and three districts.

Then again, this just might be a weird year as everyone waits for the next shoe to fall nationally.

The compelling election issue is still Measure Q—the sales tax.

Measure Q has been hotly contested, which is quite unusual for a rather modest sales tax measure. I still believe it will be difficult for the opposition to get the support for passage below 50 percent—but you never know.

As Councilmember Donna Neville recently argued, “The additional funds Measure Q will generate will allow us to continue providing the services and infrastructure that make Davis a wonderful place to live. Public safety, well-maintained roads, bike paths, parks, a clean downtown, and community programs all depend on a healthy city budget. Measure Q ensures that we can maintain and improve these vital components of our community.”

She added, “Measure Q is a very small price for the huge benefits our community will reap. Paying an additional 1 cent per dollar, or 1 dollar for every hundred dollars you spend on consumer goods is a small price to pay for keeping these services intact. The $11 million that Measure Q is expected to bring in each year is roughly a 13% increase to our general fund.”

For their part, the opposition has focused on fiscal mismanagement by the city. They will point to things like employee compensation and what many considered to be an expensive proposition of adding a ladder truck with more fire personnel during a time where the city’s finances have been strained.

A big driver, however, of this opposition has to do with decisions made by the council—and their process for doing it—to consolidate city commissions.

I have already belabored this point.

I share some of the fiscal management concerns of the opposition. One of the points, however, that I have made is the rapid increase in cost of living, particularly housing, in Davis—as well as across the region and the state.

That’s a big driver for increased compensation costs as people are having to pay far more per month for housing payments than they did even just five years ago. Moreover, because most compensation studies focus on comparative salaries in comparative communities, everyone’s cost of living is contributing to rising compensation costs.

A second problem is the lack of retail sales in Davis. We pointed out a decade ago now that Davis’ per capita retail sales lagged behind the region and also comparable communities. That seems to have only gotten worse.

The estimated tax take from this one percent increase in taxes for Davis is $11 million, for West Sacramento, where the same proposed tax is expected to generate $20 million.

I have been disappointed in the community’s failure to back any one of the three innovation centers on the ballot in 2016, 2020, and 2022.

I was recently talking with someone about the downtown. Some of what has happened is an historic happenstance. Retail was going down in the core even before COVID, but COVID definitely, on the one hand, dealt a huge blow to longtime existing businesses, while it also slowed down the passage and implementation of the Downtown Plan.

Right now the city is reworking G Street, and we will see what impact that and some proposed infill/mixed use projects will have on the downtown.

In the meantime, Davis has moved in the right direction by hiring a new Economic Development Director, but a decade ago, Davis had a robust program with a dynamic director, and none of it came to fruition.

We will see what happens with Measure Q, but, pass or fail, the city has a lot more work to do.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

