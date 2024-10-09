COURT WATCH: Judge Shows Irritation at Motions for Continuance

LOS ANGELES, CA – Despite a motion for another postponement of the hearing for an accused here this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, the court denied the request, showing some irritation that the case was so slow moving.

The defense insisted in the motion for continuance that the delay was needed because of the extenuating, rather personal circumstances, of the accused.

Specifically, the defense argued that should the accused be convicted of his alleged felony, he would no longer be able to receive visitation rights for his five-year-old child.

It is further suggested by the defense that should the motion of continuance be approved by the court, a settlement could be worked out between defense and prosecution that potentially would allow the accused to avoid a felony.

It is also noted the accused has prior charges or convictions, and has started his community service.

Judge Michael Pastor retorted that “any motion of continuance is respectfully denied” after the defense motion to postpone proceedings (on the basis of the accused’s visitation rights possibly being stripped away).

When the defense admitted that motions for continuances might be “getting to be too many,” Judge Pastor quipped that “it’s not getting, it is,” and showed concern and aggravation that this was yet another time the defense counsel has asked to push back the arraignment of the accused.

This decision will lead to the possible restriction of the accused visiting his child, the defense claimed, although there were no further instructions on whether the accused would be able to visit his child under any circumstance or at any further time.

The defense agreed to a preliminary hearing in the latter half of October.

