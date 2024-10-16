Davis Domestic Violence Awareness Forum

The Offices of Yolo County Supervisors Jim Provenza and Lucas Frerichs, as well as the Yolo County District Attorney, the Davis Police Department and a group of community partners will be hosting an educational forum on Domestic Violence in recognition of October being Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This purpose of this event is to provide members of the community with Education, Awareness, and Resources around the topic of domestic violence. Attendees will walk away with information on how to recognize the warning signs of domestic violence, how to take action to protect themselves and loved ones, and how law enforcement and our justice system respond to domestic violence calls and cases.

This event will include informational tables from community nonprofits, as well as a short speaking program and presentation from our DA’s office followed by a panel from a number of experts on domestic violence. The event will include the Yolo County District Attorney’s Office, the Davis Police Department, Empower Yolo, the Yolo Crisis Nursery, Hear Us Yolo, and the UC Davis Center for Advocacy, Resources, and Education (CARE).

To RSVP: the RSVP form

Date: Monday, October 21st, 2024

Doors Open: 5:00 pm

Program Starts: 5:30 pm

Panel Starts: 6:00 pm

Event Wraps Up: 7:00 pm

Location: Davis Veterans Memorial Center

