Letter to the Editor from Rev. Tim Malone

As a long-time member of the Davis community, I am excited about Dillan’s candidacy for the Davis City Council. As both a renter and a Black man, Dillan is committed to fighting for all Davis residents, especially those who have been suffering from racial and economic injustices.

Dillan’s involvement in the city government, contribution to the Nine Recommendations, and his role in establishing the Department of Social Services & Housing proves that he is the only candidate with successful experience in city governance. If elected to the City Council, Dillan will leverage his expertise to better represent racial minorities, renters, and the entire Davis community.

Since the onset of the tragic Israel-Palestinian conflict, Dillan has consistently advocated for those suffering from warfare. He successfully encouraged the City Council to pass a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. He has also engaged with Jewish leaders in Davis to address the issue of antisemitism. I fully trust Dillan to champion causes that matter to us and fight for our collective best interests.

Rev. Tim Malone

