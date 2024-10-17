Los Angeles DA Office States ‘Empathy for All Victims,’ Acknowledges ‘Heartfelt Pleas’ of Menendez Brothers’ Family

The parricides trial of brothers Erik, left, and Lyle Menendez in 1993, (Photo by Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images) (Ted Soqui)

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office Wednesday released a statement regarding the “Ongoing Review of the Menendez Brothers’ Case,” stating—in response to a news conference by the Menendez brothers’ defense and family—its empathy ”for all the victims involved in these tragic incidents.”

Noting the DA Office has met with the Menendez brothers’ family, the prosecution added it has “heard the heartfelt pleas” from the family regarding the case review, insisting in a statement it “is dedicated to a thorough and fair process and is exploring every avenue available to our office to ensure justice is served.”

The family of Lyle and Erik Menendez urged the brothers be resentenced after serving more than 30 years behind bars Wednesday, maintaining the brothers were victims of sexual abuse by their parents before the duo gunned them down in their ritzy Beverly Hills mansion in 1989, according to a NY Post story.

The brothers were sentenced to life without parole in 1996 after the bloody killings of Jose and Kitty Menendez. The brothers have a Nov. 26 court date.

“In addition to the habeas filing that is being handled by the office’s Writs and Appeals Division, which will be considered by the court, the Menendez brothers’ cases are being reviewed by the office’s Resentencing Unit for possible resentencing. While the habeas filing raises questions about the evidence in the previous trials, the Resentencing Unit focuses on the individuals’ rehabilitation and behavior during time served,” said the DA Office.

The DA’s statement noted, “Prosecutors are still seeking full documentation of the defense’s claims. The office is working as quickly as justice permits.”

“Our office has developed a more modern understanding of sexual violence (and) acknowledges that sexual violence is a pervasive issue affecting countless individuals—of all gender identities—and we are committed to supporting all victims as they navigate the profound impacts of such trauma,” the prosecution said.

The office added, “We understand the complexity of these situations and the multitude of emotions that come into play for victims and their families. Our office remains steadfast in its commitment to justice and in supporting victims, recognizing that every case is unique and deserving of careful consideration.”

