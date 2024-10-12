Prop 6 Gains Momentum with Notable Endorsements

pc: all photos by David Greenwald

On Friday, the “Yes on Prop 6” campaign announced a series of key endorsements for the initiative aimed at enhancing public safety by abolishing slavery.

Major organizational backers include the California Democratic Party, ACLU California, California Teachers Association, SEIU California, California Federation of Labor, and the State Building and Construction Trades Council.

The measure has also received the backing of the Los Angeles Times, Fresno Bee, Merced Sun Star, Modesto Bee, and Sacramento Bee among others. Legislative endorsements feature prominent leaders like Senator Scott Weiner, Senator Nancy Skinner, Senator Catherine Blakespear, Assemblymember David Alvarez, Mayor Karen Bass, LA Supervisor Holly Mitchell, and San Francisco Supervisors Walton and Preston.

“This a broad coalition that recognizes the importance of enhancing safety by lowering our state’s high rates of recidivism while reducing taxpayer spending,” said Brandon Sturdivant, Yes on Prop 6 campaign manager. “We’re running a grassroots effort to get out the vote and inform the public about how important it is to pass Proposition 6.”

List of Endorsements:

Los Angeles Times

Fresno Bee

Merced Sun Star

Modesto Bee

San Luis Obispo Tribune

The Bakersfield Californian

Sacramento Bee

Sen. Catherine Blakespear

Sen. Nancy Skinner

Sen. Scott Weiner

Asm. David Alvarez

Mayor Karen Bass

Los Angeles Supervisor Holly Mitchell

San Francisco Supervisor Dean Preston

San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton

Lateefah Simon, Oakland City Councilmember

Carol Fife, Oakland City Councilmember

Nikki Bas, Oakland City Councilmember

Claudia Jimenez, Richmond City Councilmember

Melvin Willis, Richmond City Councilmember

California Labor Federation

California Professional Firefighters

California Teachers Association

Labor Council for Latin American Advancement Sacramento Chapter

SEIU California

UAW Region 6

UFCW 770

Alliance for Boys and Men of Color (ABMoC)

Asian Prisoner Support Committee

Brandon Greene – Western Center on Law and Poverty

California Alliance for Retired Americans

California Democratic Party

California Green New Deal Coalition

ACCE Action

Catalyst California

Chispa

Courage CA

Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

Equal Rights Advocates

Fair Chance Project

Faith in the Valley

Felony Murder Elimination Project

Freedom 4 Youth

FUEL – Families United to End LWOP (Life Without Parole)

GRACE/End Child Poverty California

Initiate Justice Action

Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity

Oakland Rising Action

Orange County Justice Initiative

Law Enforcement Accountability Project

League of Women Voters

Jewish Center for Justice

S Jeffcoat Families Inspiring Reentry & Reunification 4 Everyone

San Francisco Women’s Political Committee

Santa Barbara Women’s Political Action Committee

SF Rising

SF Rising Action Fund

Silicon Valley De-Bug

Starting Over STRONG

L. Vargas (Trauma Informed LA)

The Lutheran Church

Youth Leadership Institute

Alicia Benavidez

Angela Davis

Carroll Fife

Chesa Boudin

G. Parampathu

H. O’Quin

J Kennedy

L. Vargas

Michelle Alexander

Porshe Taylor

R. Bell

S. Tonnesen-Casalegno

T Turner

