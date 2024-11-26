COURT WATCH: Judge Sets $140k Bail for Low-Income Accused

WOODLAND, CA – Deputy Public Defender Peter Borruso last Friday here in Yolo County Superior Court asked Judge Tom Dyer to set the bail at a reasonable amount—according to the accused’s income, stating the accused only makes $2,000 a month.

But, Deputy District Attorney Deanna Hays opposed the idea, asking the court to set bail at $100,000 or more.

The accused is currently in county jail awaiting trial for the charges of parole violation, grand theft, and burglary of the second degree. DPD Peter Borruso throughout the hearing emphasized the request to the judge to set the bail at an amount the accused is able to pay.

DDA Hays, in her rebuttal to DPD Borruso’s request, stated the accused before his arrest was “a parolee at large,” and that he was a risk to public safety.

Elaborating, Hays pointed to the accused’s committing of similar crimes (from this case) in other counties, and that he has a previous strike on his record already, per the state’s Three-Strikes Law, which allows prosecutors like Hays to place enhancements on charges with the presence of a former serious or violent conviction.

DDA Hays then requested for the scheduled bail to be set at $50,000, and, for the parole violation, because of the accused’s history with it, to set the bail at $115,000.

Judge Dyer, after assessing the situation, lowered the scheduled bail from $50,000 to $25,000 in light of the accused’s income status, but let the second request of bail to be set at $115,000 remain.

After setting the bail at a grand total of $140,000, the judge scheduled the preliminary hearing for Dec. 10, with the accused, unless he can make the high bail, remaining in the county jail.

Author Evelyn Ramos Evelyn Ramos is a third year at the University of California, Davis. Currently studying a double major in English and Political Science, she seeks to pursue a career in the intersection of Criminal and Immigration Law. Some hobbies of hers are exploring city cafés, late night drives, and reading.

