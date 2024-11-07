COURT WATCH: Yolo County Judge Denies Bail Exoneration Request after Arrest-Related Absence

WOODLAND, CA — In a court appearance Tuesday here in Yolo County Superior Court, Deputy Public Defender David Nelson explained the accused had failed to appear at his previous court date because of his arrest on the scene of a fentanyl overdose in which he distributed Narcan to the victim.

But, DPD Nelson’s motion for exoneration of the $105,000 bail bond was denied by Judge Clara Levers and set for another hearing Nov. 15.

The fact the accused did not appear last Friday because of an arrest for allegedly committing two new violent felonies was noted by Deputy District Attorney Martha Wais.

DPD Nelson then explained the accused received a call from the mother of his child on the date of his court appearance, and he arrived at the residence to see the mother of his child in the midst of a fentanyl overdose. The accused said he wanted to prevent the woman from passing out and administered Narcan, potentially saving her life, according to DPD Nelson.

When police arrived, the accused was arrested and his phone confiscated without the opportunity to explain and show evidence of photos on his phone.

DDA Wais also noted a previous failure to appear by the accused, who was in a vehicle accident in which he received a visible head injury. DPD Nelson emphasized the injury was still visible.

Judge Levers then decided to not preventatively detain the accused, noting they recalled previously issued bench warrants on the accused and referred the accused to anger management as part of his probation.

However, when DPD Nelson asked for multiple bail bonds for three felony charges, all amounting to $105,000, to be exonerated, this was denied by Judge Levers. The next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 15.

Authors Ary Quintana Ary Quintana is a fourth-year at the University of California, Davis majoring in Communication and minoring in Professional Writing and Sociology. She is a proud first-generation student. She is passionate about journalism and believes writing about the underreported events in courtrooms is a valuable public service. She is excited to do her part in uncovering everyday injustices in courtrooms and obtaining a better understanding of the legal system. Outside of work and school, Ary enjoys spending time with friends, going to the movie theater and playing music in jam sessions with friends.

