Daniel Lurie Wins Mayoral Race in San Francisco 

Flickr image by Thomas Hawk Daniel Lurie, San Francisco Mayoral Debate, July 8, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – In a race to be the 46th Mayor of San Francisco City and County, Daniel Lurie has announced his historic victory in a speech at St. Mary’s Square, and will assume the oath of office Jan. 8, 2025.

Mayor-Elect Lurie was joined by hundreds of supporters despite being targeted with $4.1 million in attack ads launched against him within the last five weeks of his campaign, according to a campaign statement.

Lurie said he was joined by prominent labor leaders, retired Fire Chief Joanne Hayes-White, former SFPD Commander Paul Yep, and former San Francisco County Sheriff Vicki Hennessy.

Lurie received substantial support from Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Communities, and the West Side of San Francisco, which allowed his campaign to withstand the onslaught of attack ads, as reported by the campaign..

As a born and raised San Franciscan, Lurie’s political platform is focused on leadership accountability and reformation of the city’s corrupt bureaucracy responsible for failing to tackle the city’s biggest challenges—like unaffordable housing and rising property crime, said the campaign.

“I will create a government centered on accountability, service, and change so that we can be a city that is safe and welcoming for all,” said Lurie in a statement.

In his speech, Lurie addressed critical issues, suggesting the government’s obligation to deliver on the promises of “tackling our drug and behavioral health crisis, shaking up the corrupt and ineffective bureaucracy, building enough housing so our neighbors can afford to live here, supporting our small businesses, and breathing the life back into our downtown.”

Current Mayor London Breed conceded to Lurie late Friday, shortly after the poll count was released at 4:18 pm Friday, making Lurie the first candidate to unseat an incumbent mayor in nearly 30 years, the campaign noted.

Lurie received the most first-choice votes in a ranked-choice contest, outperforming his competitors.

“I entered this race not as a politician, but as a dad,” said Lurie in his St. Mary’s Square speech, “who couldn’t explain to my kids what they were seeing on our streets.”

Lurie founded Tipping Point Community, a non-profit organization with anti-poverty initiatives across the Bay Area in 2005, the campaign noted, adding Lurie, during his time as CEO, raised over $500 million to house, employ, educate and support hundreds of thousands of Bay Area families and gave $100 million, the largest private investment to date in San Francisco, to the chronic homelessness initiative.

The campaign touted the program’s effort also resulted in a new financing model to construct permanent housing 50 percent faster and more affordably than the city’s effort.

Author Ary Quintana Ary Quintana is a fourth-year at the University of California, Davis majoring in Communication and minoring in Professional Writing and Sociology. She is a proud first-generation student. She is passionate about journalism and believes writing about the underreported events in courtrooms is a valuable public service. She is excited to do her part in uncovering everyday injustices in courtrooms and obtaining a better understanding of the legal system. Outside of work and school, Ary enjoys spending time with friends, going to the movie theater and playing music in jam sessions with friends.

