Cleveland Police Sergeant Indicted after Shooting outside School 

PC: Thomas Def Via Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH – A Cleveland police officer, Alexander Sinclair, has been indicted on 14 charges by a Lake County grand jury, including kidnapping, inducing panic, assault, and endangering children after police said he fired shots outside Riverview Elementary School in Lake County, according to an article by Fox8.

According to Fox8, law enforcement reported Sinclair crashed his vehicle into the car of a woman he shares a child with and fired shots in the vehicle while the mother and child were inside on Oct. 31.

The nine-page indictment, according to Fox8, details that on Oct. 31 Sinclair “did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm” to a deputy while the deputy was “in the performance of his official duties.”

At his first hearing, as reported by Fox8, Sinclair told the judge, “I understand the whole situation. If you could just allow me to talk to the kids at some point? I would just greatly appreciate it.”

According to Fox8, Sinclair had previously entered a not-guilty plea to the shooting and also admitted, “I had a mental break.”

The Cleveland police hired Sinclair in 2015 to serve in the Fifth District, according to Fox8, and he was relieved of duty and suspended without pay following the entering of his criminal charges.

As reported by Fox8, his arraignment is scheduled Friday in Lake County Common Pleas Court.

Author Ary Quintana Ary Quintana is a fourth-year at the University of California, Davis majoring in Communication and minoring in Professional Writing and Sociology. She is a proud first-generation student. She is passionate about journalism and believes writing about the underreported events in courtrooms is a valuable public service. She is excited to do her part in uncovering everyday injustices in courtrooms and obtaining a better understanding of the legal system. Outside of work and school, Ary enjoys spending time with friends, going to the movie theater and playing music in jam sessions with friends.

