Crime Drops Nationwide in 2024, Data Shows

NEW YORK, NY – A dramatic decline in U.S. crime in 2024 noted significant reductions in murders and other violent offenses, as seen through the independent crime data compiled by analyst Jeff Asher’s Real-Time Crime Index, according to the New York Times.

The murder rate, which had been steadily falling since 2022, dropped nearly 16 percent in 2024, potentially the largest annual percentage decrease ever recorded according to this data, wrote The Times.

“Other violent crimes also declined. Robberies and rapes were lower than they were before the pandemic,” reported The Times, adding property crimes fell overall, though auto thefts remained higher than pre-pandemic levels.

The Times said the data, which includes statistics from 300 cities covering about one-quarter of the U.S. population, provides the most comprehensive view of crime trends currently available.

The Times reported Asher explained the importance of independent data collection, noting that the FBI’s reporting had been inconsistent in recent years. They have failed to provide real-time reports which critics argue hinders policymakers’ ability to address crime trends effectively, as reported by Lopez.

Asher told The Times, “The conversation we should be having isn’t ‘What are the trends?’ The conversations we should be having are: ‘What’s causing it? Who’s at fault? Who’s to credit? What programs are working?’”

The Times also notes that experts link the fluctuation in crime rates to the societal upheaval caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, when, at the height of the scourge, violent crime rose sharply as economic stability faltered, and now it’s returning to more normalcy and the crime rates are declining.

The Times added the 2024 crime data, updated through October, reflects a year of progress—but also underscores the importance of reliable data in ensuring public safety and crafting effective responses.

