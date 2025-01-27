Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 271: Addressing the Opioid Crisis – One Approach in Kentucky

This week on Everyday Injustice, we talk with Amanda Hall, who, as the Senior Director of National Campaigns, leads strategic efforts to shape national drug policy within expansive coalitions and advocates for the voices of those directly impacted.

Hall recounted her journey to incarceration, sharing how witnessing her mother’s arrest as a child negatively impacted her mental health and led her to experiment with drugs. Amanda struggled with drug-related charges throughout her late teens and early twenties, frequently finding herself in jail. Now, as a member of Dream.Org, she is spearheading the national Public Health Is Public Safety Campaign, advocating for legislation that focuses on people and promotes recovery rather than harshly punishing individuals without offering them a chance at rehabilitation.

Listen as Amanda Hall talks about the opioid crisis, how we can utilized smart-on-crime tactics, and the barriers to such solutions.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

