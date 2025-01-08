Sheila Allen Sworn-In as New BOS Member

Woodland, CA – The Yolo County Board of Supervisors held an official swearing-in ceremony on Monday, January 6, marking the start of the newly-elected members’ terms of service. The event took place at the Yolo County Administration Building in Woodland, with family, friends, colleagues, and community leaders in attendance.

The ceremony featured the formal swearing-in of the following individuals:

Supervisor Oscar E. Villegas , District 1

, District 1 Chair Mary Vixie Sandy , District 3

, District 3 Vice-Chair Sheila Allen , District 4

, District 4 Supervisor Angel Barajas, District 5

Dr. Mary Vixie Sandy, who has served on the Board since her appointment by Governor Gavin Newsom in October 2023, marks her inaugural term as Chair of the Board. She made history as the first woman to serve on the Board since 2010 and the first woman to represent the 3rd District.

“It has been 17 years since we have had two women serving on the Yolo County Board of Supervisors,” stated Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chair Vixie Sandy. “Diversity, equity, and inclusion are key and core values for Yolo County, and I am deeply proud to be serving on the Board alongside such dedicated and passionate colleagues.”

Supervisor Sheila Allen, who is serving her first term for District 4, has over 30 years of public service experience. Prior to her election, she served as a Deputy to former Supervisor Jim Provenza, who represented District 4 for more than 16 years. Supervisor Oscar Villegas is beginning his fourth term representing District 1, which includes a majority of West Sacramento and the community of Clarksburg. He has been serving District 1 since February 2014.

“Thank you to everyone who has supported the Yolo County Board of Supervisors in building a stronger community,” said Supervisor Angel Barajas, who was re-elected to his second term with 70% of the vote. “Prioritizing safety, recreation, education, and agriculture has led to incredible milestones like new libraries and parks. I’m grateful for my colleagues’ collaboration and look forward to achieving more for Yolo County.”

The Yolo County Board of Supervisors represents the diverse and vibrant population of Yolo County, which includes the cities of Woodland, Davis, West Sacramento, and Winters, as well as rural communities. The Board plays a crucial role in shaping policies and programs that affect residents’ daily lives, from public safety to social services, economic development, and environmental stewardship.

