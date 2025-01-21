Swastikas Spray-Painted on Sacramento School 

This image is from a 2015 incident at a Jewish Fraternity in Davis

SACRAMENTO, CA — Large swastika symbols were discovered last week on the exterior of Discovery High School, an “alternative school” in the Natomas Unified School District in Sacramento, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Initially reporting on Jan. 14, the Bee updated their article Jan. 15 to include contact information for readers to submit an anonymous report after police directly requested the public to help “identify the suspects captured on surveillance video.”

“Two red swastikas were found atop a building” among “several buildings that were tagged at Discovery and the next-door Natomas High campus,” the SacBee detailed, citing the letter the district officials sent out to parents Jan. 14.

SacBee mentioned that the spray-painted symbols were removed by staff immediately after finding them, according to district officials.

“Some of the graffiti had messages of hate, which is completely unacceptable,” the letter also reportedly stated. “This behavior will not be tolerated,” according to SacBee.

Author Vy Tran Vy Tran is a 4th-year student at UCLA pursuing a B.A. in Political Science--Comparative Politics and a planned minor in Professional Writing. Her academic interests include political theory, creative writing, copyediting, entertainment law, and criminal psychology. She has a passion for the analytical essay form, delving deep into correlational and description research for various topics, such as constituency psychology, East-Asian foreign relations, and narrative theory within transformative literature. When not advocating for awareness against the American carceral state, Vy constantly navigates the Internet for the next wave of pop culture trends and resurgences. That, or she opens a blank Google doc to start writing a new romance fiction on a whim, with an açaí bowl by her side.

Categories:

Tags: