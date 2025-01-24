Trump Warned Prior to Los Angeles Fire Visit ‘We Are One Community,’ with No ICE Enforcement Allowed

US Immigration via www.migrationusa.org

LOS ANGELES, CA – One of the largest immigrant rights organizations in the U.S. has warned President Donald Trump – who’s visiting fire-ravaged Los Angeles Friday – that “we are one community…focused on the service of others” and won’t tolerate violation of long-standing of no ICE involvement in disaster zones.

According to Angelica Salas, resident of Pasadena, and Executive Director for the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights (CHIRLA), Trump “needs to know who we are: we are one community, united in pain but focused on the service of others. Now is not the time to create division based on political affiliation, ethnic or racial background, immigration status, or wealth.

“We need to be laser focused on relief and recovery efforts that benefit every single person impacted by this disaster. We hope President Trump will heed our example. We remind the Trump Administration that Los Angeles has been declared a state of emergency and that we expect them to adhere to the long-held DHS internal policy of no ICE enforcement activities in the zones affected by a natural disaster.

“Since the moment disaster struck our communities, city, county, state, and communities have been focused on helping each other. We have all been affected by the great losses we have experienced, and we have come together to ensure our brothers and sisters who are suffering receive the assistance and support they need.

“It is through unity and equitable recovery that Los Angeles will rise from the ashes unto a new beginning.

As an Angelena and resident of Pasadena my heart aches at the devastation in our communities.

“But my heart also warms at the sight of so many turning out in support of those who need us the most. Any action that will help our region is welcomed but actions that seek to further burden all of us impacted by the fires will be soundly rejected.”

