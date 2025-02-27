San Francisco Board of Supervisors Weakens Independent Police Oversight, Sparking Outrage from Civil Rights Advocates

PC: Phil’s 1stPix Via Flickr

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – In a move that civil rights advocates warn will erode public trust in law enforcement oversight, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted this week to approve Mayor Daniel Lurie’s motion to remove Police Commissioner Max Carter-Oberstone.

The decision, which came after more than two hours of public comment overwhelmingly opposing the removal, is being condemned by police reform advocates as a major setback for police accountability in the city.

Carter-Oberstone, regarded by many as an independent and effective reformer, has been a key advocate for policies aimed at reducing racial profiling, exposing corruption, and ensuring fairness in policing. His removal has sparked widespread outrage from legal experts, civil rights groups, and community leaders who argue that the decision contradicts the will of San Francisco voters.

During the public comment session, more than 50 speakers spoke against the commissioner’s removal, while only five voiced support. Opponents of the decision argued that it was a political maneuver aimed at weakening oversight and consolidating power over the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD).

“San Francisco has taken a dangerous step backward,” said Brian Hofer, Executive Director of Secure Justice. “Commissioner Carter-Oberstone was removed not because he failed in his duties, but because he was too effective at holding SFPD accountable. This decision sends a chilling message to anyone who dares to stand up for justice.”

San Francisco Public Defender Mano Raju echoed these concerns, emphasizing that the decision undermines the very purpose of the city’s Police Commission.

“San Franciscans created the Police Commission to ensure that law enforcement is accountable to the public,” Raju said. “It’s the duty of the Mayor and the Board of Supervisors to appoint and support commissioners like Commissioner Carter-Oberstone, who are independent, who are subject matter experts in police reform, and who will not be afraid to call out misconduct and take action to address injustices.”

Advocates argue that the Board’s decision flies in the face of San Francisco voters, who in 2024 overwhelmingly passed Measure C, a ballot initiative designed to strengthen police oversight. At the same time, voters rejected Measure D, which would have granted the Mayor greater control over department heads, including the Police Commission. The removal of Carter-Oberstone, they say, is a direct contradiction of the public’s demand for independent oversight.

“Removing a Black Commissioner, during Black History Month, who has worked tirelessly to combat SFPD’s racial disparities, is a disgrace,” said Yoel Haile, Director of the Criminal Justice Program at the ACLU of Northern California. “This decision signals that independent judgment and principled leadership in the Police Commission is not welcome. We will not stop fighting for justice.”

The removal of Carter-Oberstone also raises broader concerns about the future of police reform in the city, advocates believe.

As a commissioner, he championed policies aimed at curbing racially biased policing and increasing transparency within the SFPD. Community leaders worry that his ousting is an indication that the city’s leadership is moving away from meaningful reform efforts.

“This is about more than just one commissioner—it’s about the future of police accountability in San Francisco,” said John Crew, a longtime police reform advocate and former attorney with the ACLU. “We fought hard for a Police Commission that is independent and focused on real reform. This vote sends a message that those in power are willing to ignore the will of the people and put politics ahead of justice.”

Advocates warn that the decision will disproportionately harm Black and Brown communities, who have long borne the brunt of biased policing in San Francisco.

“The removal of Commissioner Carter-Oberstone is not just an attack on oversight—it’s an attack on the communities that need accountability the most,” said Cat Brooks, co-founder of the Anti Police-Terror Project. “Without independent leadership on the Police Commission, we risk going back to a system where misconduct goes unchecked, and racial disparities in policing persist.”

Critics of the decision suggest that Mayor Lurie’s push to remove Carter-Oberstone was driven by political considerations rather than concerns about his performance. The Mayor’s office has not provided a clear justification for the removal, leaving many to speculate that it was aimed at consolidating control over the commission.

“This isn’t about performance. It’s about power,” said Brian Hofer of Secure Justice. “Mayor Lurie wanted to send a message that those who push too hard for police reform are expendable. That should alarm anyone who cares about accountability and transparency.”

The secrecy surrounding the decision has only fueled further distrust. Advocates point out that the move contradicts the values of open government and transparency that San Francisco claims to uphold.

Despite the setback, civil rights groups and police accountability advocates vow to continue pushing for strong, independent oversight of SFPD. They are calling on San Franciscans to hold their elected officials accountable and to demand a replacement for Carter-Oberstone who is equally committed to reform.

“We’re not going to let this be the end of the fight,” said Yoel Haile of the ACLU. “We will continue to advocate for a Police Commission that upholds justice, fairness, and transparency.”

Community organizations plan to rally in the coming weeks to protest the Board’s decision and push for reforms that ensure the Police Commission remains a truly independent body.

“The people of San Francisco voted for stronger oversight, not weaker,” said Public Defender Raju. “We must continue to fight to ensure that police accountability is not compromised for political convenience.”

As the dust settles from this contentious vote, the future of police oversight in San Francisco remains uncertain. What is clear, however, is that the fight for independent and effective oversight is far from over.

Author David Greenwald Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

