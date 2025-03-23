ABA Condemns U.S. Government’s Abrupt Cutoff of Legal Services for Migrant Children

Vanguard Generated Image

Chicago – The American Bar Association (ABA) sharply criticized the federal government’s decision Friday to immediately terminate most funding for legal services that assist unaccompanied migrant children in the United States. The move endangers thousands of children—some as young as toddlers—by stripping them of access to attorneys as they navigate complex immigration court proceedings.

The program, which has long provided legal representation to more than 26,000 unaccompanied minors in or recently released from the custody of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement, was halted without warning. According to the ABA, this action will leave children—many of whom fled violence and trauma in their home countries—facing deportation hearings and asylum claims alone, without the guidance of trained lawyers.

“Access to legal assistance for these children is more critical than ever,” the ABA said in a statement. “Without specialized children’s programs and attorneys, many of these kids will be forced to navigate adversarial immigration proceedings on their own.”

The ABA, which has operated immigration projects in Texas and California for decades, is among nearly 100 organizations impacted by the sudden cutoff. The association emphasized that these services are not only vital for protecting children’s rights, but they also help immigration courts function more efficiently by easing burdens on judges and prosecutors.

Legal advocates argue that removing representation increases the risk of unaccompanied minors being trafficked, abused, or exploited in the United States. They also warn that forcing traumatized children to represent themselves could lead to unjust outcomes, including wrongful deportations.

“This abrupt decision, made without consideration for the children currently receiving services or the impact on the immigration system, is deeply troubling,” the ABA said. “It could leave thousands of immigrant children vulnerable to further harm.”

The association called on lawyers and legal professionals nationwide to contact their elected officials and urge the administration to reverse the decision. The ABA urged full restoration of funding for legal services to unaccompanied children and warned against any policies that restrict minors’ access to legal help.

The ABA, one of the world’s largest voluntary legal associations, represents the national voice of the profession and works to improve the administration of justice, expand public understanding of the rule of law, and support legal professionals.

