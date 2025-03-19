Study Challenges Stereotypes, Finding Just 37% of California’s Homeless Population Are Regular Drug Users

Vanguard Generated Image

San Francisco – A new study from the UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative (BHHI) is reshaping the public narrative around homelessness and drug use in California. Contrary to common perceptions that homelessness is primarily driven by substance abuse, the comprehensive research found that just 37% of unhoused Californians reported regular use of illicit drugs.

Published in the medical journal JAMA, the report—Illicit Substance Use and Treatment Access Among Adults Experiencing Homelessness—offers one of the most in-depth looks at substance use and treatment barriers among California’s homeless population in decades.

The findings expose widespread misconceptions, while also highlighting the challenges facing those seeking help.

The study, based on 3,200 surveys and 365 in-depth interviews conducted in 2023, offers the most representative sample of California’s homeless population since the 1990s. Lead author Dr. Margot Kushel, director of BHHI, said the findings underscore the need for solutions grounded in housing and treatment—not stigma.

Among the most striking results:

Regular drug use was reported by 37% of respondents, defined as using illicit drugs at least three times a week in the past six months.

Lifetime drug use was much higher, with 65% reporting regular use at some point in their lives.

New drug use began for 27% after becoming homeless, suggesting homelessness itself is a driving factor for some.

A quarter of respondents said they had never used drugs at all.

Treatment access remains abysmally low. Only 7% of respondents with any lifetime use were receiving treatment. Meanwhile, 20% sought help but couldn’t get it.

“One of the most poignant findings was that one in five told us they are actively seeking treatment and couldn’t get it,” Kushel said. “It shouldn’t be this hard. You shouldn’t have to scrounge for money and be put on a waiting list.”

The study challenges simplistic narratives that treat homelessness and drug use as interchangeable. While drug use is higher among homeless people than the general population, it is neither universal nor always causal.

Importantly, 35% of those surveyed said their drug use had decreased after becoming homeless. Some cited fear of losing their children, others simply said, “I just reached that point.” This finding debunks the myth that homelessness inevitably worsens substance use.

Where drug use does persist, it is often a survival mechanism. Methamphetamine use was most common, with respondents explaining that it helps them stay awake and alert—protection against assault, theft, or trauma in encampments.

“People are using it as a coping tool—to stay safe, to stay awake, to make it all go away,” Kushel explained.

Only 10% of respondents said they were regularly using opioids, often mixed with meth. Yet, the danger of overdose remains high. Nearly 20% of respondents reported experiencing an overdose in their lifetime, and 10% had overdosed during their current episode of homelessness.

Alarmingly, just a quarter of respondents had access to naloxone, the life-saving opioid overdose reversal drug. Kushel stressed that it should be far more widely available. “You can’t wait for a first responder,” she said. “People are seeing overdoses every day.”

Despite public attention on drug use and homelessness, the study reveals how inaccessible treatment remains. Of those reporting substance use, the vast majority were not receiving care—and many who tried were turned away.

“I’m showing up where they tell me, calling the numbers, and I’m still being told no,” one respondent shared.

Kushel called the gap “unacceptable” and blamed chronic underinvestment in treatment infrastructure. “We cannot talk about drug use without talking about the fact that people want help and can’t get it,” she said.

Ultimately, the researchers argue that housing is the most effective solution to both homelessness and substance use. “Housing is treatment,” Kushel said. “We know that without the stability of a home, it is incredibly difficult to address mental health or substance use challenges.”

Still, until enough housing is available, the report urges expanded access to street-based services like methadone or other opioid treatment medications, and more residential programs that lead directly to permanent housing.

Kushel also stressed that relapse must be understood as part of the recovery process. “It’s very common and part of the natural history of substance use disorders,” she said. Programs must support people through relapse—not push them back into homelessness.

The BHHI study arrives at a pivotal time as California grapples with how to address its homelessness crisis. Too often, drug use is cited as justification for punitive policies—forced removals of encampments, criminalization, or forced treatment models.

This research makes clear that the problem is not as simple as removing “drug users” from public spaces. With 63% of unhoused Californians not regularly using drugs, such policies risk punishing the majority who are sober or struggling with barriers far beyond substance use.

Moreover, the fact that more than a quarter began using drugs only after becoming homeless points to the role that the streets themselves play in worsening health outcomes.

The findings call for a fundamental shift in how society views homelessness and substance use. Kushel hopes policymakers, media, and the public will move away from “us vs. them” narratives that reduce unhoused people to caricatures.

“Homelessness is a housing problem,” Kushel concluded. “Drug use complicates it, but it is not the cause. Until we address housing, we are going to keep seeing people spiral on the street—whether they use drugs or not.”

As the debate continues, this study offers a critical data point: the majority of California’s homeless population are not regular drug users. The real challenge—and solution—lies not in blaming addiction, but in confronting the systemic failures that leave thousands of people without homes, treatment, or hope.

Source: UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative, Illicit Substance Use and Treatment Access Among Adults Experiencing Homelessness, JAMA, 2025

