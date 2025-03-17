UC UPTE-CWA 9119 and AFSCME Workers on Strike

LOS ANGELES––A strike of thousands of University of California healthcare workers, research employees, and technical laborers was set to begin Wednesday, February 26th and conclude on Friday, February 27th. The unions involved include the University Professional and Technical Employees (UPTE-CWA Local 9119) and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 3299, collectively representing close to 60,000 employees from across UC campuses. Poor working conditions, including unfair labor practices, contracts, and staffing protocol, were the primary motivations for the workers’ collective action. Prior to the week of the strike, the UC administration had been in negotiations with the union, but no agreement was reached before the strike was set to commence.

UTPE, which consists of around 20,000 researchers and technical workers, called for a three-day strike after 98% of its members voted to authorize. Negotiations for better contracts began in June 2024 with an impasse declared by UTPE on January 3rd. Even after mediation occurred in late January, issues related to work-life balance, health care costs, and wage proposals could not be reconciled. Separately, AFSCME negotiated with UC officials in January, representing almost 37,000 patient care technical and service employees.

The unions are facing similar issues with negotiating their contracts. The UC’s statement on February 21st blamed the unions for their lack of responsiveness in negotiations: “UPTE, who began strike preparation the same month contract negotiations began, failed to attend the most recent bargaining session and reached an impasse before responding to our offers.” AFSCME has not responded to the University’s proposals or counter proposals since May 2024.

Both unions have publicly stated their proposals through their websites, with UTPE emphasizing its goal of increasing staff retention. The University countered that there is no staffing issue in the system and that retention rates have increased. Additionally, the unions allege unfair labor practices, including limiting free speech and stopping employees from joining unions. Workers want the University to address rising healthcare costs and settle longtime wage disputes.

Students at all UC campuses felt the impact of the strikes through their use of campus facilities, including noticeable disruptions to regular cleaning protocol and dining hall operations. At the University of California, Los Angeles, the strike was unfolding during midterms season. Union members picketed outside Ronald Reagan Medical Center, around the Bruin Bear Statue, and in front of dining halls in the residential areas.

UCLA and the UC system are no strangers to strikes. In November and December of 2022, the UC academic workers went on strike, with almost 50,00 graduate students and other academic workers withholding their labor in hopes of securing a contract that would award them higher wages and better benefits. Similarly to the February 2025 strike, workers employed methods like work stoppage and picketing, and these efforts lasted for 40 days. Students felt the effects of disruptions to classes and grading around the time of final exams. The academic workers were able to secure pay increases, childcare reimbursement, and better healthcare benefits through an agreement that was ratified by more than half of union members. The strike garnered local and national attention as the largest strike in 2022.

The unprecedented nature of the 2022 strike shows how difficult it can be to predict whether an agreement will be reached in a timely manner. UC campuses and students across the state felt the impact of the UPTE-CWA 9119 and AFSCME strikes. On their website, UTPE headlined the statement: “Do you hear us now, UC?” and described the sea of UTPE members marching on campus as a “sea of blue.” The unions are continuing to hold meetings regarding future action as long as the University continues its unfair labor practices.

Watching these events unfold on campus allows students to see the value of collective action and worker solidarity. There is much at stake for UC employees, and it is important to acknowledge that striking is not something done lightly. These works are increasing awareness about their plight to secure fair working conditions and wages.

