Op-Ed: California’s Housing Crisis Isn’t a Mystery — It’s the Direct Result of Policy Failure

For years, debates have raged about whether California is really experiencing a “housing crisis.” Some argue it’s exaggerated, others insist it’s a market correction, and still others claim it’s simply a consequence of prosperity.

But new national housing report card data confirms what millions of Californians already know firsthand: housing is unaffordable because we don’t build enough of it — and the main culprits are our own laws and policies.

According to Realtor.com’s newly released State Report Card, California is among the worst performers in the nation when it comes to housing affordability and homebuilding.

The state earned an “F” grade, joining Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Hawaii, Connecticut, and Oregon at the very bottom of the rankings.

As Realtor.com Chief Economist Danielle Hale puts it, “Our state report card rankings reveal stark disparities in housing affordability and homebuilding efforts across the U.S. While some states are leading the way with strong homebuilding activity, others are grappling with high housing prices and sluggish construction.”

“If California is serious about solving its housing crisis,” says Dan Dunmoyer, president and CEO of the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), “we need a legal and regulatory system that supports—not stifles—homebuilding. That means [environmental regulation] reform, streamlined permitting, and more flexible land-use policies.” – Dan Dunmoyer, California Building Industry Association

The numbers tell the story plainly.

California, a state notorious for its unaffordable housing, is the worst in the nation for its permits-to-population ratio.

California, with 11.7% of the U.S. population, accounted for just 6.8% of all new residential permits issued last year — a staggering shortfall. In a state where millions of new homes are needed to close the affordability gap, the pace of construction is hopelessly inadequate.

Meanwhile, home prices continue to soar. California’s median listing price stands at $756,185 (that figure cited in this report is a good deal lower than what I’ve seen elsewhere), far beyond what most residents can afford, even with relatively high median household incomes.

Some still insist there is no crisis. But this is not rocket science: when the demand for housing vastly exceeds supply, prices rise. California’s failure to build enough housing — especially affordable and entry-level homes — is the primary engine driving unaffordability, displacement, and homelessness.

What drives this failure is not geography, wealth, or population density. It is excessive regulation and restrictive land use policies. Homebuilders in California point to a tangle of burdensome permitting processes, environmental regulations, and local zoning laws that dramatically raise the cost, risk, and difficulty of building new homes.

“If California is serious about solving its housing crisis,” says Dan Dunmoyer, president and CEO of the California Building Industry Association (CBIA), “we need a legal and regulatory system that supports—not stifles—homebuilding. That means [environmental regulation] reform, streamlined permitting, and more flexible land-use policies.”

He’s absolutely right.

The California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), originally intended to protect against genuine environmental harms, has been weaponized to block, delay, and drive up the costs of housing projects large and small.

Special interest groups, competitors, and even well-meaning neighborhood activists often file lawsuits under CEQA not to protect wetlands or endangered species, but simply to prevent new neighbors.

Projects that meet all zoning requirements and planning approvals can still be tied up in litigation for years, driving up costs and making many developments economically unviable.

As a result, builders often abandon projects before a single shovel hits the ground. When they do proceed, those costs are passed on to buyers and renters, pushing affordability even further out of reach.

California is not alone. States like New York and Oregon, which also received failing grades in Realtor.com’s report card, suffer from similar dysfunctions.

Michael Fazio, executive director of the New York State Builders Association, points out that New York’s latest move to impose high-level wetland protections on 1 million acres of land near existing suburbs will make new construction even harder. In cities like Syracuse, protected acreage has increased by 245%, cutting off precisely the land that could have provided new housing close to infrastructure.

Fazio warns: “Builders are leaving because it’s just so onerous. They’re picking up … going to North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, where regulations aren’t as onerous as here.”

States in the South and Midwest now dominate the housing affordability and construction rankings. South Carolina, for instance, earned an A — the highest grade awarded — for its relative affordability and strong construction pipeline.

Texas, awarded an A- grade, is aggressively pushing residential construction to meet future demand, even though housing affordability has slipped slightly below the national average.

All 13 states receiving A or B grades are located in the South and Midwest. In contrast, the West Coast and Northeast — the most heavily regulated regions — hoard the failing grades.

In California, even as state leaders declare housing a priority, they continue to enable obstruction at the local level.

Cities and counties deploy exclusionary zoning, lengthy review processes, arbitrary height limits, and minimum parking requirements that restrict new development and inflate housing costs.

A single small apartment complex can require dozens of hearings, years of environmental studies, and tens of thousands of dollars in fees before even beginning construction.

Local officials often capitulate to loud anti-growth factions at the expense of broader community needs. The result is a chronic undersupply of housing, soaring homelessness, longer commutes, and growing economic inequality.

There is no credible path out of the housing crisis that does not include serious reforms.

California must overhaul CEQA to eliminate frivolous lawsuits while preserving genuine environmental protections. It must streamline permitting, limit discretionary review, and allow by-right development for housing projects that meet established plans and zoning rules. It must loosen restrictive zoning to allow for more multifamily housing, accessory dwelling units, and mixed-use developments near transit and job centers.

The legislature has made small steps in the right direction, passing laws like SB 9 and SB 10 to encourage modest density increases. But far more systemic reforms are needed to meaningfully close the housing gap — estimated at nearly 4 million homes nationally, with California accounting for a disproportionate share.

No state earned an A+ on Realtor.com’s housing report card, a reminder that even the best performers have room for improvement. But California, with its resources, climate, economy, and talent, should not be failing. It should be leading.

Instead, we have created a system where building a simple apartment complex can take a decade, cost millions more than necessary, and be derailed at any point by a NIMBY lawsuit or bureaucratic veto. Meanwhile, young families leave the state, workers endure crushing commutes, and homelessness spirals to humanitarian levels.

The housing crisis is not unsolvable. States like Texas, Iowa, and South Carolina are proving every day that abundant housing is achievable with the right policies. California can choose to change course — but only if its leaders summon the courage to dismantle the barriers that have made shelter a luxury good.

Until then, expect the failing grades — and the human suffering they represent — to continue.

Categories:

Tags: