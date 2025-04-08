Davis Community Meals and Housing Kicks Off Big Day of Giving Campaign

Davis, CA – April 7, 2025 – Davis Community Meals and Housing (DCMH) will kick off its 2025 Big Day of Giving campaign this Friday, April 11, with a special event at Paul’s Place, the organization’s flagship supportive housing and resource center on H Street. The event will spotlight the transformative power of housing, community, and dignity through a morning clean-up led by residents, followed by personal stories of resilience and hope.

From 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM, residents of Paul’s Place will take to the streets for a community clean-up along H Street, actively giving back to the neighborhood they now call home. The effort is not just about beautification—it’s a public demonstration of agency, connection, and belonging.

Afterward, residents will be available to speak with media and attendees about their journeys from housing insecurity to stability, sharing how access to shelter, services, and support at Paul’s Place has changed their lives.

“This event is about more than fundraising,” said Tracy Fauver, Executive Director of DCMH. “It’s about challenging othering—the idea that some people are fundamentally different or unworthy—and replacing it with community, compassion, and shared responsibility. Paul’s Place stands as a powerful example of what’s possible when we prioritize human dignity.”

To jumpstart the campaign, the Willowgrove Development Group has pledged a $25,000 matching challenge. Every dollar donated during the Big Day of Giving will be matched up to that amount, effectively doubling the impact of each contribution.

The kickoff event will take place at Paul’s Place, 1111 H Street, Davis, beginning at 10:00 AM. Media and community members are invited to attend, speak with residents, tour the facility, and witness the campaign’s theme of transformation in action.

Built as a one-of-a-kind model for integrated services, Paul’s Place includes emergency shelter beds, transitional housing units, permanent supportive housing, and a full-service resource center—all under one roof. It is a cornerstone of DCMH’s work in Yolo County and a blueprint for housing-first solutions across California.

DCMH continues to advocate for systemic change through compassion and evidence-based practices. Their work is rooted in the belief that housing is not a reward—it is a right. And from that foundation, healing and hope can take root.

Categories:

Tags: