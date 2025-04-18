Civil Rights Advocate Aramis Ayala Named Executive Director of Fair and Just Prosecution

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Fair and Just Prosecution (FJP) has appointed Aramis Ayala, a nationally recognized civil rights advocate and former Florida State Attorney, as its new Executive Director.

The announcement follows a national search and comes at a critical moment for criminal justice reform, as elected prosecutors across the country face mounting political and institutional challenges.

Ayala made history in 2016 when she became the first Black State Attorney elected in Florida, representing the Ninth Judicial Circuit. In 2022, she again broke new ground as the first Black woman to receive a major party nomination for Florida Attorney General.

Her appointment to FJP signals a deepening commitment to reform-minded prosecution and support for leaders working to build safer, more equitable communities.

“At this pivotal moment in our nation’s history, America’s elected prosecutors need a visionary leader like Aramis Ayala,” said Roy L. Austin, Jr., Chair of FJP’s Advisory Board. “Her unwavering commitment to our Constitution and the rule of law is matched only by her moral courage.”

Ayala joins FJP as prosecutors across the country face heightened scrutiny and threats—from federal policies that undermine local autonomy to attempts to criminalize protest and roll back civil rights protections.

In this context, FJP continues its mission to support prosecutors who are committed to advancing racial justice, reducing incarceration, and promoting accountability within the criminal legal system.

Ayala’s record reflects a deep dedication to justice and public service. She has publicly opposed Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, fought for reproductive rights, and earned the NAACP’s Civil Rights Champion of Justice Award in 2017 for her leadership in opposing the death penalty. As State Attorney, she championed victim services, supported reentry for formerly incarcerated people, and pushed for police accountability.

“Now more than ever, prosecutors are on the front lines in the fight for justice, defending constitutional rights, protecting our communities, and standing up to attacks on the rule of law,” said Ayala. “FJP is here to back them up with the resources, experts, and assistance they need to create real, community-driven change.”

Support for Ayala’s leadership has poured in from across the legal community:

Mark A. Dupree, Sr., Wyandotte County District Attorney, called her “the epitome of resilience, determination, and progress.”

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia, praised her understanding that “safety, accountability, and equity are not separate goals.”

Dan Satterberg, King County Prosecuting Attorney, said Ayala “understands the duty of the prosecutor to seek justice.”

George Gascón, former Los Angeles District Attorney, noted that both new and experienced prosecutors “will benefit from her experience and counsel.”

Justice Bobbe J. Bridge (ret.), Founding CEO of the Center for Children and Youth Justice, noted that Ayala brings “integrity, energy, and a passion for our mission.”

As Executive Director, Ayala will lead FJP’s continued support of prosecutors committed to transforming the criminal legal system and promoting justice for all communities.

