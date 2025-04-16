Harvard Rejects Trump Administration’s Demands for Federal Funding Compliance

CAMBRIDGE, MA – Harvard University this week rejected demands and criticism by the Trump Administration of the school’s political and academic positions, and according to Politico and other news outlets, Trump said it could cost Harvard billions of dollars in federal monies.

In a letter sent on April 11 by the General Services Administration, Department of Education, and Department of Health & Human Services, the administration referenced displeasure with Harvard’s political and academic affiliations, including claims of antisemitism.

The letter further states that, in order to receive aid from the federal government, Harvard must comply with the administration’s ever-changing guidelines for government funding.

The administration’s letter charged, “Harvard has in recent years failed to live up to both the intellectual and civil rights conditions that justify federal investment.”

The administration noted that “we appreciate your (Harvard’s) expression of commitment to repairing those failures and welcome your collaboration in restoring the University to its promise.”

In response to these claims, Harvard President Alan M. Garber Monday published a statement, “The Promise of American Higher Education,” where he gave a brief history of the nearly quarter-long relationship between Harvard and the federal government, resulting in “groundbreaking innovations” and “life-changing advances.”

Garber addressed Harvard’s stance on the administration’s list of demands, stating, “They include requirements to ‘audit’ the viewpoints of our student body, faculty, staff, and to ‘reduc(e) the power’ of certain students, faculty, and administrators targeted because of their ideological views.”

“We [Harvard] have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement.” – Alan M. Garber, Harvard President

As a result of these demands, Garber maintained, “We [Harvard] have informed the administration through our legal counsel that we will not accept their proposed agreement.”

Linked in Harvard’s statement is a notice of refusal from Harvard’s legal team, Quinn Emanuel Trial Lawyers and King & Spalding, claiming a violation of Harvard’s First Amendment rights.

Harvard’s legal team also claims the administration “exceeds the statutory limits of the government’s authority under Title VI,” going as far as to state that “it threatens our values as a private institution devoted to the pursuit, production, and dissemination of knowledge.”

Both the letter from the Office of the President & Harvard’s Legal Team deny the legitimacy, and speculate on the intentionality, of claims referencing antisemitism.

In President Garber’s notice he clarifies, “Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard.”

Based on the administration’s list of demands, Garber said he believes “the intention is not to work with us (Harvard) to address antisemitism in a cooperative and constructive manner.”

Despite unsubstantiated claims of antisemitism occurring at a negligible level, Harvard states it has “made it abundantly clear that we do not take lightly our moral duty to fight antisemitism. Over the past fifteen months, we have taken many steps to address antisemitism on our campus. We plan to do much more.”

President Garber concluded the statement by firmly addressing how Harvard “will not surrender its independence or relinquish its constitutional rights.”

Politico wrote, “Harvard’s defiance drew a stark contrast with Columbia University’s response to Trump after he threatened to revoke $400 million of its federal funding. Columbia said it would comply with Trump’s demands.”

Reported Politico, “Harvard’s decision came after the American Association of University Professors sued the Trump administration Friday in an attempt to block the administration’s actions. Hundreds of Harvard faculty and alumni had also pressured Garber, by signing letters urging university independence, viewing his initial response to Trump last month as too acquiescent.

“Following Harvard’s announcement, the Trump administration said it would block the university from receiving $2.2 billion in federal grants and $60 million in contracts. It’s not yet clear what programs were hit, or if Harvard-affiliated hospitals were.”

