Massachusetts Immigration Attorney Receives Deportation Letter from DHS

BOSTON, MA – Massachusetts-native Nicole Micheroni, a Boston immigration attorney, claims she received a letter from the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS) recently notifying her to “leave the United States,” to “deport” herself, according to WCVB5 News.

The statements regarding Micheroni’s citizenship status by the DHS have brought its vetting processes into question, reported WCVB5.

WCVB5 said DHS, in its letter to Micheroni, warned, “Do not attempt to remain in the United States. The Federal Government will find you. Please depart the United States immediately.”

Micheroni said she believes she has received an influx of calls from U.S. citizens regarding concerns over false deportation because of similar DHS letters, added WCVB5.

“We’ve gotten calls from U.S. citizens that are afraid to travel, permanent residents, people on other types of visas. Everyone is just really worried that the immigration crackdown is going to impact them.” – Nicole Micheroni

Micheroni added in her WCVB5 News story that other colleagues of hers received a similar letter from DHS, and WCVB5 confirmed several immigration attorneys born and raised in the U.S. are receiving letters of deportation from DHS.

In a response from the DHS, WCVB5 said, “CBP (Customs & Border Patrol) used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients.”

Micheroni sees the bright side of this situation, noting how she is “lucky” to have her passport and birth certificate, a luxury many people undervalue, writes WCVB5.

WCVB5 connected this to the uproar regarding the Trump administration’s attempts at mass deportations that has made its way to Harvard, where international students recently held a rally, now concerned that they will not have the backing of the university if their student visas get canceled as a result of the Trump administration.

WCVB5 reports it reached out to ICE about Micheroni’s case and have yet to hear a response.

