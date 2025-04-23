California Governor Pardons 16 People, Including a Posthumous Pardon for a Veteran

SACRAMENTO, CA – California Governor Gavin Newsom late last week announced the granting of 16 pardons and nine commutations of sentences, including a posthumous pardon to a veteran from Sonoma County on probation for selling a controlled substance, according to the Sacramento Bee.

Since becoming governor in 2019, Newsom has granted 224 pardons and 150 commutations, traditionally announcing clemency actions the Friday before Easter, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Newsom commuted the sentence of Corey Fernandez, “who in 2010 shot one victim and assaulted another,” the Sacramento Bee writes. Fernandez was convicted of attempted murder and assault, and has served 14 years of his 34 year sentence.

The Sacramento Bee added Fernandez is an Olivehurst resident and was convicted for shooting his friend and hitting another. The victims both survived.

Fernandez, who is 63, “committed to ‘extensive self-help programming’ and completed vocational training,” according to the order granting his commutation, the Sacramento Bee said.

The order stated, “This act of clemency for Mr. Fernandez does not minimize or forgive his conduct or the harm it caused…it does recognize the work he has done since to transform himself,” quoted by the Sacramento Bee.

Currently, Fernandez is incarcerated at the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad while the Board of Parole Hearings determines if his sentence can be ended short, the Sacramento Bee continues.

Newsom also recognized and honored the service of former Army veteran Sgt. Richard “Butch” Penry, who “faced severe struggles after serving his country,” the Sacramento Bee writes.

Penry was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1971 by former President Richard Nixon, “but Penry struggled to adjust to civilian life and endured harassment related to his military service,” according to the pardon statement quoted by the Sacramento Bee.

In the pardon order, Newsom wrote, “I further acknowledge Sergeant Penry’s legacy, which includes both his heroic actions in combat as well as his personal struggle with the resulting trauma, serves as an inspiration to other veterans to seek treatment and support their fellow veterans,” the Sacramento Bee wrote.

