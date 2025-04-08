Racing Through Davis: A Stampede to Remember

Sarah Grace Kubasek

Runners laced up their shoes and hit the streets for the annual Davis Stampede on

Sunday, February 23rd, an event that brought together athletes of all ages to compete in various race

distances, including the half marathon, 10K, and 5K. Among the standout performances

were two age group wins in the half marathon by members of the Run It Davis Run

Club, further cementing the club’s reputation as a powerhouse in the local running

community.

The Davis Stampede, established in 1983, is a longstanding February tradition in the

Northern California running community. The event takes place at Playfields Park in

South Davis and offers Half Marathon, 10K, 5K, and 2K divisions. The courses travel

along Davis’ tree-lined greenbelts, through neighborhoods, and on city streets. The Half

Marathon winds through the Wildhorse Nature Preserve and offers views of the nearby

golf course. It also travels through seven bike tunnels and alongside Putah Creek,

making it one of the most scenic races in the region.

The chilly morning start didn’t deter hundreds of participants from gathering at the

starting line near Playfields Park. The course wound through scenic Davis, passing

through greenbelts and bike paths that make the city a runner’s paradise. With ideal

running conditions—cool temperatures and minimal wind—many runners pushed

themselves to new personal bests.

Run It Davis, a UC Davis running club known for its positive training culture and

community support, had a strong showing in multiple races. Two of its members took

home age group victories in the half marathon, a grueling 13.1-mile challenge that

tested endurance and strategy. Their wins highlighted the club’s dedication to training

and camaraderie, as many of their fellow runners cheered them on from the sidelines.

One of those winners, Alana Saadus, prepared by running 5-6 times per week for two

months, incorporating both short and long runs, as well as cycling classes at the ARC. “I

didn’t follow a strict plan—I just did what felt right,” she said.

Saadus credited the Run It Davis community for making training enjoyable and keeping

her motivated. “Running with a team makes all the difference. I always prefer a

conversation over music—it makes the time fly by.”

Her teammates played a key role in her success. “Kat and Ellie helped with individual

runs and track workouts, and Gina’s cycle classes also made a difference. The whole

team kept me looking forward to training.”

On race day, the energy from spectators and volunteers boosted her performance. “Run

It members cheered at the start line, and the crowd’s energy kept me positive

throughout the race.”

The Golden Valley Harriers served as pacers throughout the race, guiding runners to

their goal times. Chris Dunn, the 56-year-old 3-hour pacer, kept a steady conversational

pace, offering insights on foot strike, life, and more, making the journey enjoyable for

those running alongside him.

After the victory, Saadus kept the celebration simple. “I called my family, and the team

went to Crepeville for a post-race brunch.”

Saadus will be racing the Shamrock’n Half in Sacramento on March 16, aiming to break

1:40. “The Stampede wasn’t originally in my plan, but the team convinced me to do

it—and I’m so glad I did!”

Her advice for runners? “Don’t underestimate yourself! Race day energy is completely

different from training. And make a good playlist—it really helps!”

In addition to competition, the Davis Stampede fostered a welcoming atmosphere, with

runners of all levels coming together to celebrate the sport. Enthusiastic volunteers,

supportive spectators, and a shared love of running made the event a success.

