Thousands Expected to Rally at Capitol April 5 to Protest ‘Trump-Musk Takeover’

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A broad coalition of grassroots organizations from across the Sacramento region and beyond is calling on the public to mobilize for a mass protest at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 5 at 11 a.m., joining a nationwide day of action to resist what organizers call a “billionaire power grab” by President Donald Trump and tech mogul Elon Musk.

Dubbed the 50501 Picnic Protest, the Sacramento event will be held on the West Steps of the Capitol as part of the national Hands Off! movement—an effort to push back against what participants see as an escalating threat to American democracy, civil rights, and economic security.

“This is not just corruption. This is not just mismanagement. This is a hostile takeover,” the announcement reads. “We say NO—no more looting, no more stealing, no more billionaires raiding our government while working people struggle to survive.”

The April 5 mobilization will include simultaneous demonstrations in cities and towns across the country, from large urban centers to rural communities. In Northern California alone, solidarity events are being organized in Auburn, Chico, Grass Valley, Merced, Modesto, Quincy, Stockton, Woodland, and several other locations.

A National Crisis, Say Organizers

Organizers cite a broad range of grievances under the Trump-Musk alliance, including:

• Attacks on Social Security and Medicare, making it harder for seniors and disabled people to access earned benefits;

• Trillion-dollar tax giveaways to billionaires, while the working and middle class shoulder rising costs for food, rent, and healthcare;

• Rollbacks of worker protections, enabling financial institutions to exploit consumers without consequence;

• Targeted assaults on marginalized communities, including veterans, immigrants, transgender people, and political dissidents.

“These are not isolated policy disputes,” said Kari Peterson, a spokesperson for the Sacramento protest. “This is a coordinated dismantling of the institutions that protect ordinary people—and a deliberate effort to concentrate wealth and power in the hands of a few.”

A Unifying Message: “Hands Off!”

The rally will feature signs and chants declaring:

• Hands Off Our Democracy!

• Hands Off Social Security!

• Hands Off Public Schools!

• Hands Off Our Data and Our Bodies!

The full list of demands includes ending cuts to Medicaid and Social Security, halting the dismantling of environmental and labor protections, and rejecting the demonization of immigrants, LGBTQ+ communities, and people of color.

“We reject their hate-filled efforts to divide us,” the statement declares. “On April 5, we unite to say: Hands Off!”

Outlying Events Also Planned

While Sacramento will be a major focal point, organizers emphasize that rural and suburban communities are also mobilizing in force. Events are confirmed in Lakeport, Calaveras, Rio Vista, Marysville, and other outlying regions.

“Hands Off isn’t just happening in big cities—it’s happening everywhere,” said Peterson. “Because this isn’t just a political fight. It’s a fight for our future.”

For more information or to find a protest near you, visit:

https://www.mobilize.us/ handsoff/?page=1&per_page=25& tag_ids=2605

