Diversity in the Judiciary: Newsom Appoints 12 New Judges to Superior Courts

SACRAMENTO, CA — Last week Governor Gavin Newsom announced the nomination of three new justices to the California Court of Appeal and the appointment of 12 new judges to Superior Courts across the state. These appointments come as part of the governor’s continued effort to fill vacancies created by retirements and other departures from the bench, and reflect a focus on elevating individuals with extensive public service experience and diverse legal backgrounds.

Although governors hold the power to appoint judges to fill vacancies, such appointments are subject to confirmation by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. This three-member panel—comprised of Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero, Attorney General Rob Bonta, and Senior Presiding Justice Arthur Gilbert—must approve Court of Appeal nominees before they assume their positions. Additionally, once appointed, judges must win retention elections in the next gubernatorial election to remain in office beyond their initial term.

Court of Appeal Appointees

Among the three new appellate court nominees is Judge Mark Hanasono, a Japanese American Democrat from Los Angeles County, nominated to serve as Associate Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Three. He has served as a Superior Court judge since 2013 and has a long history in public defense, including as a Deputy Alternate Public Defender and a Deputy Public Defender in Los Angeles County. Hanasono received his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center. He fills the vacancy left by Justice Luis A. Lavin.

Justice Helen Zukin, also of Los Angeles County, has been nominated to serve as Presiding Justice of the Second District Court of Appeal, Division Four. A Loyola Law School graduate, Zukin has served as an Associate Justice in the same division since 2023 and previously held roles as a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge and a civil litigator. She is a Democrat and would succeed Presiding Justice Brian Currey upon confirmation.

Judge Armen Tamzarian, a longtime Superior Court judge and former appellate court attorney, has been nominated to fill Zukin’s Associate Justice seat in Division Four, pending her confirmation. Tamzarian, a Southwestern Law School graduate, brings a combination of trial court and appellate experience and has worked in both private practice and judicial research roles. He is also a Democrat.

Each appellate justice position carries a salary of $280,052.

Superior Court Appointees: Statewide Overview

Governor Newsom also appointed 12 judges to serve on Superior Courts in Fresno, Los Angeles, Orange, Sacramento, San Diego, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, and Ventura Counties. The appointments reflect a range of legal backgrounds—from public defenders and prosecutors to legal aid attorneys and federal prosecutors—and continue the administration’s trend of promoting diversity and community-oriented legal professionals to the bench.

Los Angeles County

Five new judges were appointed in LA County:

Brenda C. Robinson , a longtime advocate for children’s rights and partner at Robinson, Wright, and Newsom, brings decades of experience from the Children’s Law Center of California and is recognized for her work with underserved populations. She is a Democrat and will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Anne K. Richardson.

, a longtime advocate for children’s rights and partner at Robinson, Wright, and Newsom, brings decades of experience from the Children’s Law Center of California and is recognized for her work with underserved populations. She is a Democrat and will fill the vacancy created by the elevation of Justice Anne K. Richardson. Syna Dennis , currently a court commissioner and formerly a Principal Deputy County Counsel, will fill the vacancy left by Judge Harvey A. Silberman. A Berkeley Law graduate, she is a Democrat.

, currently a court commissioner and formerly a Principal Deputy County Counsel, will fill the vacancy left by Judge Harvey A. Silberman. A Berkeley Law graduate, she is a Democrat. Hoa Hoang , a seasoned appellate court attorney with experience at both the Second District Court of Appeal and Hogan Lovells, will fill the vacancy created by Judge Michelle W. Court’s appointment to the federal bench. Hoang is a Democrat and UCLA Law graduate.

, a seasoned appellate court attorney with experience at both the Second District Court of Appeal and Hogan Lovells, will fill the vacancy created by Judge Michelle W. Court’s appointment to the federal bench. Hoang is a Democrat and UCLA Law graduate. Lara Bazán , a Deputy District Attorney and USC Law graduate, will fill the seat vacated by Justice Michelle C. Kim’s elevation. She is a Democrat.

, a Deputy District Attorney and USC Law graduate, will fill the seat vacated by Justice Michelle C. Kim’s elevation. She is a Democrat. Maria Jhai, currently an Assistant U.S. Attorney and a University of Michigan Law graduate, brings experience from both federal prosecution and private practice. She fills the vacancy created by Judge Douglas W. Sortino’s retirement and is a Democrat.

Other Counties

Fresno County : Melissa Baloian , a former Deputy District Attorney and long-time solo practitioner, was appointed to replace Judge Adolfo Corona. She has held positions in both prosecution and defense and is registered with no party preference.

: , a former Deputy District Attorney and long-time solo practitioner, was appointed to replace Judge Adolfo Corona. She has held positions in both prosecution and defense and is registered with no party preference. Orange County : Michael Mooney , a Senior Deputy Public Defender, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Judge Julian W. Bailey. He is a McGeorge School of Law graduate and a Democrat.

: , a Senior Deputy Public Defender, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Judge Julian W. Bailey. He is a McGeorge School of Law graduate and a Democrat. Sacramento County : Martin Tejeda , a current court commissioner and former public defender, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Judge Dena Coggins’ federal appointment. Tejeda is a McGeorge School of Law graduate and a Democrat.

: , a current court commissioner and former public defender, was appointed to fill the vacancy left by Judge Dena Coggins’ federal appointment. Tejeda is a McGeorge School of Law graduate and a Democrat. San Diego County : Jihan Maloney , a Deputy District Attorney with over a decade of experience, was appointed to replace Judge David Gill. She is a graduate of California Western School of Law and is registered as no party preference.

: , a Deputy District Attorney with over a decade of experience, was appointed to replace Judge David Gill. She is a graduate of California Western School of Law and is registered as no party preference. Santa Barbara County : Teresa Martinez , who has worked at California Rural Legal Assistance, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, and most recently as Senior Deputy County Counsel, will fill the vacancy created by Judge Jean M. Dandona’s retirement. She holds a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and is a Democrat.

: , who has worked at California Rural Legal Assistance, the Legal Aid Foundation of Santa Barbara County, and most recently as Senior Deputy County Counsel, will fill the vacancy created by Judge Jean M. Dandona’s retirement. She holds a J.D. from the University of Cincinnati College of Law and is a Democrat. Santa Clara County : Christopher Van Meir , a Berkeley Law graduate and longtime public defender, was appointed to replace Judge Jacquiline M. Arroyo. Van Meir previously served in Placer and Monterey Counties and is a Democrat.

: , a Berkeley Law graduate and longtime public defender, was appointed to replace Judge Jacquiline M. Arroyo. Van Meir previously served in Placer and Monterey Counties and is a Democrat. Ventura County: Carol Hubner, a court commissioner and former managing partner of a private firm, will fill the vacancy created by Judge Nancy L. Ayers’ retirement. Hubner has experience in both public and private sectors and is a Democrat.

Each Superior Court judge will receive a salary of $244,727.

