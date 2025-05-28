Op-ed | California’s Housing Crisis Threatens Economic Mobility for Middle Class

California has long prided itself on being a place where hard work leads to prosperity, where upward mobility is not just a dream but a lived reality. But today, that promise is breaking down.

A 2022 study from UC Berkeley’s Terner Center for Housing Innovation reveals a deeply troubling reality: the state builds only about 87,000 homes annually, less than one-third of the 312,500 units needed each year to meet demand.

That gap is not just a statistic—it’s a wrecking ball smashing through the financial security of millions of Californians who fall into the so-called “middle-income” category.

These are families earning between 80 and 120 percent of their region’s area median income—households bringing in roughly $80,000 to $130,000 a year depending on the local cost of living.

In any rational housing market, these would be the homeowners of tomorrow. But in California, they are increasingly renters for life, overpaying for shelter, delaying major life milestones, and watching their dreams of ownership recede.

Nearly 40 percent of middle-income households in California now spend more than 30 percent of their income on housing.

For one in ten, the situation is even worse—they are severely cost-burdened, spending more than half their income just to keep a roof over their heads. In a state as wealthy and economically dynamic as California, this is not just a policy failure; it is a betrayal of the middle class.

The idea that economic mobility is available to all is undermined when teachers, nurses, firefighters, and social workers cannot afford to live in the very communities they serve. This reality is especially acute in California’s coastal and urban centers, where land-use laws and zoning restrictions have created a stranglehold on housing production.

Before the passage of SB 9 in 2021, which allowed duplexes and lot splits on many single-family parcels, a staggering 75 percent of residential land in California was zoned exclusively for single-family housing.

That kind of exclusion is no accident—it’s a legacy of racial segregation, NIMBYism, and a profound political failure to prioritize the needs of working families over the preferences of incumbent homeowners.

The consequences are devastating. With fewer entry-level homes on the market, prices for existing stock skyrocket. In San Francisco, even lower-priced homes routinely sell for more than $1 million, putting them out of reach for middle-income families. In Los Angeles, new apartments rent for more than $3,500 a month—affordable only to households earning more than $140,000 annually.

The notion that the market will somehow take care of this gap has been disproven time and again. Developers, responding to high land and construction costs as well as zoning restrictions, naturally gravitate toward luxury units.

The result is a glut of high-end supply and a dire shortage of what the Terner Center calls “missing middle” housing—duplexes, townhomes, courtyard apartments, and smaller-scale multifamily options that used to be a staple of the American housing landscape.

The shortage has also reshaped California’s demographics. Middle-income families are moving out—leaving for states like Texas, Oregon, and Arizona where housing is more attainable. Those who stay are often forced into long, grinding commutes from exurban regions where home prices are lower.

Between 2014 and 2019, the number of people commuting from Sacramento to the Bay Area jumped by nearly 10,000. These shifts are not just about lifestyle—they are about access to opportunity.

When middle-income families can no longer afford to live near good schools, decent jobs, and stable neighborhoods, the foundational promise of economic advancement begins to collapse. This collapse is particularly stark for households of color. W

hile nearly two-thirds of Black middle-income families rent, just 37 percent of white middle-income households do. That disparity is not just about housing—it’s about wealth, security, and intergenerational mobility.

Some local governments are trying to respond. Cities like Woodland and Rocklin have amended zoning rules to allow for smaller lot sizes and more compact homes. Irvine has implemented inclusionary housing ordinances that require moderate-income units in new developments.

San Jose is exploring grant programs to help homeowners build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and lease them to middle-income renters. But these efforts, while commendable, remain piecemeal and insufficient. In Woodland, smaller local developers still struggle to make their infill projects financially viable, even with city incentives.

In Rocklin, middle-income housing has been more achievable thanks to rezonings and modest impact fees, but there is virtually no new housing for low-income households due to a lack of state support.

Irvine’s success in hitting its RHNA targets for moderate-income housing may have been overstated due to flawed affordability reporting prior to 2018.

And San Jose—despite being one of the state’s largest cities—has only built about 18 percent of its RHNA-assigned housing for people below 120 percent of AMI, citing high construction costs and fierce opposition to multifamily development.

The common thread in all of this is that local reforms alone are not enough. California’s housing crisis is a statewide structural problem that demands statewide structural solutions.

First and foremost, the state must continue—and accelerate—its efforts to eliminate exclusionary zoning. Allowing only single-family homes on vast swaths of urban land is not just inefficient; it is immoral. We cannot solve a housing crisis by building only the most expensive kind of housing.

Second, the state must invest in more accurate tracking and accountability. Too often, jurisdictions report that they are producing “moderate-income” housing when in fact rents and home prices are far out of reach for families in that income band.

Finally, California must explore creative financing tools that help produce deed-restricted moderate-income housing without cannibalizing funds for deeply affordable housing. This could include targeted tax credits, density bonuses, or public-private partnerships that bring down costs without sacrificing affordability.

Ultimately, the question facing California is not whether we can solve our housing crisis—it’s whether we will. The state has the tools, the research, and the policy blueprints to build a future where middle-income households are not pushed to the margins. What we lack is political courage.

Until we are willing to confront the legacy of exclusion, embrace more housing in every community, and put the needs of future generations ahead of parochial self-interest, the middle class will continue to vanish. And with it, the very soul of California.

Categories:

Tags: