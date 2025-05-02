Majority of UCLA and USC Protesters from Gaza Demonstrations Won’t Face Charges

LOS ANGELES, CA — Most protesters arrested at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) and the University of Southern California (USC) during last year’s Gaza-related demonstrations will not face criminal charges, Los Angeles City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto announced Friday, according to LAist and an official statement from her office.

More than 300 arrests were referred to the City Attorney’s Office following the large-scale protests that erupted across both campuses in April and May 2024. The demonstrations, part of a national movement in solidarity with Palestine during the Israel-Hamas war, drew police presence from both the UCLA Police Department and the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to the City Attorney’s Office, 205 of the arrests were referred by the UCLA Police Department following protests on May 1 and 2, 2024, and an additional 40 arrests were referred from a protest on May 6. All were declined for filing due to insufficient evidence. Similarly, the Los Angeles Police Department referred 93 arrests from the April 24 protest at USC, which were also declined for the same reason. In many cases, charges could not be filed because the universities failed or were unable to assist in identifying arrestees or providing key information necessary for prosecution.

“After careful consideration, we are filing criminal charges against two individuals and sending three others to City Attorney Hearings,” Feldstein Soto said in the official announcement. “I want to thank the attorneys in my Criminal Branch for their dedication to the rule of law and their commitment to objectively evaluating the evidence and referrals received on each of these matters.”

While most referrals were not pursued, the City Attorney’s Office did move forward with five individuals whose alleged conduct went beyond protest activity. Two people arrested at USC and one at UCLA were referred to City Attorney Hearings—an informal, pre-filing diversion process used as an alternative to misdemeanor prosecution. The individuals referred to this process were identified as Ali Abuamouneh and Karla Maria Aguilar from USC, and David Fischel from UCLA.

Two other individuals arrested at UCLA are facing misdemeanor charges. Edan On was charged with battery and brandishing a weapon, while Matthew Katz was charged with battery, false imprisonment, and resisting arrest.

Feldstein Soto emphasized that her office supports the lawful exercise of speech and assembly, and that prosecution decisions are guided by a close review of the facts and legal standards, including whether charges can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.

“Prosecutions stemming from college protests against the Israel-Hamas war have been a hot-button issue,” LAist reported.

Feldstein Soto, the first woman elected as Los Angeles City Attorney, took office in December 2022 and leads a team of nearly 1,000 legal professionals, including more than 500 attorneys. She reiterated that her office is committed to upholding both the rule of law and the constitutional rights of protestors.

