Op-Ed | Gentrification Is Undermining Public Transit—and That Should Alarm Us All

Across Los Angeles, buses still rumble down their routes, but fewer people are waiting at the stops. Train platforms sit emptier than they did just a few years ago. While it’s tempting to attribute this decline in public transit ridership solely to pandemic disruptions or the rise of ride-share apps, the story is far deeper—and more disturbing. As rents rise, riders vanish.

A new CalMatters report and a UCLA study offer a compelling and troubling explanation: gentrification is quietly killing California’s bus systems. As longtime, transit-dependent residents are priced out of neighborhoods with strong bus and rail service, ridership plummets, service weakens, and California’s broader goals—for equity, climate, and transportation—become even harder to reach.

The Vermont Square neighborhood in South Los Angeles tells a familiar story. Once a working-class Black neighborhood, Vermont Square has seen sharp increases in home prices and median income. The visible signs of gentrification are everywhere—new apartment buildings, coffee shops, and boutique storefronts.

But one of the most profound changes is less visible: a 24% drop in transit ridership between 2012 and 2017. Over the same period, the average neighborhood rent increased by $468 per month. The result is a demographic and economic reshuffling: those most likely to rely on public transit—low-income renters—are being replaced by more affluent residents who are more likely to drive.

The UCLA Institute of Transportation Studies examined ridership and rental data from neighborhoods across Los Angeles and Orange counties.

They found a consistent pattern: in neighborhoods where rents rose significantly, transit use declined sharply. In South Chinatown, rents increased by $379 and transit ridership dropped by 21%. In Pacoima, a $305 rent hike coincided with a 28% ridership decline. Overall, the study found that a $230 per month rent increase was associated with a 22% drop in local bus and rail boardings.

This relationship reveals a powerful and underrecognized form of spatial mismatch. Transit-rich neighborhoods are often home to the people who need those services the most. But when those neighborhoods gentrify, they become unaffordable for the very riders that keep public transit systems functioning.

As low-income residents are priced out and more car-reliant newcomers move in, ridership falls—even when transit service remains the same. It’s not just the buses that disappear—it’s the people.

The implications stretch far beyond public transit. California is in the throes of a housing affordability crisis that touches every corner of life. It pushes people into homelessness, exacerbates income inequality, deepens racial segregation, and now, we are learning, threatens the viability of our public transportation systems.

Worse still, this decline in transit use undermines the state’s climate goals.

Transportation is California’s largest source of greenhouse gas emissions. Every time a low-income transit rider is forced out of a well-served neighborhood and into a distant car-dependent suburb, they are more likely to drive—and more likely to contribute to air pollution and climate change.

As the UCLA study authors note, these effects are particularly dangerous in a place like Southern California, where a large share of transit riders are very low-income. In the study years, the median household income of a Los Angeles Metro rider was just $18,000. Around 40% of bus riders earned less than $15,000 per year. These are the riders most likely to be displaced by gentrification. These are also the riders least likely to be replaced by people who rely on transit.

Once displaced, those former riders often move to areas with less transit service and fewer job opportunities. In the process, they may be forced to buy a car—at tremendous personal and financial cost. For those who can’t afford a car, the consequences are worse: social isolation, unemployment, and deteriorating health.

Research consistently shows that fewer transportation options can have cascading effects across a person’s life. Being priced out of transit access isn’t just a mobility issue; it’s a structural disadvantage.

This phenomenon is not confined to Los Angeles. It reflects a broader pattern across California and North America: the “suburbanization of poverty.” As urban cores become more expensive, low- and moderate-income residents are increasingly pushed to the outskirts, where transit is less frequent, jobs are further away, and services are harder to access.

This reshaping of our cities is remaking the geography of opportunity—and not for the better.

The stark irony is that cities are investing heavily in public transportation infrastructure, often in hopes of reducing car reliance and carbon emissions. But these investments cannot succeed if no one can afford to live near the train or bus lines.

That’s the fundamental contradiction at the heart of California’s current approach: we’re building transit for people who won’t ride it, while pushing out the people who would.

Some lawmakers are trying to address this contradiction.

State Senator Scott Wiener has introduced Senate Bill 79, which would allow dense housing construction near major transit hubs, including on land owned by transit agencies. Wiener argues that if the state is going to invest in transit, it must also ensure that people can live near the stops and stations.

Otherwise, we’re pouring money into infrastructure that sits underused.

But the bill faces significant opposition—from labor unions, city governments, and anti-density advocates. Some critics argue that SB 79 doesn’t do enough to ensure affordability, and that without stronger tenant protections or affordability mandates, it could accelerate displacement.

Others oppose it because it limits local control over land use. Still others fear that market-rate development will continue to cater to higher-income tenants who are unlikely to use transit, deepening the very problem it seeks to solve.

The underlying tension reflects a broader split in California’s political coalition: between those who believe that solving the housing crisis requires building much more housing—including market-rate—and those who see market-rate development as a driver of gentrification and displacement.

The UCLA research helps clarify what’s at stake. It shows that if rents rise in neighborhoods where transit use is high, ridership falls. If we want to reverse that decline, we need to make sure low-income people can afford to stay in those neighborhoods.

This isn’t just about equity. It’s about survival—for our transit systems, for our climate, and for the future of California’s cities. The loss of transit riders is not simply a transportation issue. It’s a warning sign that our housing policies are undermining our mobility, our environment, and our sense of shared community.

Public transportation in California is standing at a precipice. Federal rescue funds that kept systems afloat during the pandemic are drying up. Transit agencies are facing fiscal cliffs. And now we learn that displacement—not just pandemics or Uber—is eroding the ridership base that these systems depend on. If we don’t act, we risk a vicious spiral of cuts, service reductions, and further decline.

The story of Vermont Square, and countless other neighborhoods like it, makes one thing clear: housing justice, transit access, and climate action are not separate issues. They are one crisis. We need policies that treat them as such. We must build more affordable housing near transit. We must protect tenants from displacement. And we must design cities where low-income people don’t have to choose between paying the rent and catching the bus.

Because when the rent goes up, and the riders go missing, the entire system breaks down. Not just the buses—but the promise of a fairer, greener, and more connected California.

