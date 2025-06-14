Former DA Ramos Admits to Grossly Negligent Misconduct in Colonies Case

By Vanguard Staff

SAN BERNARDINO, CA – Former San Bernardino County District Attorney Michael Ramos has agreed to a six-month suspension from the practice of law after admitting to grossly negligent misconduct in connection with the high-profile Colonies corruption case. The misconduct stems from the deletion of potentially critical evidence during civil litigation that followed the failed criminal prosecution.

The Office of Chief Trial Counsel (OCTC) of the State Bar of California announced this week that the State Bar Court approved a stipulation agreement with Ramos, who served as DA from 2002 to 2018. The agreement includes an admission of culpability for an act of moral turpitude, as well as violations of multiple ethical rules governing attorney conduct.

The misconduct centers on Ramos’s use of a campaign email account and personal cellphone to communicate about the Colonies investigation, and his subsequent deletion of relevant emails and text messages after litigation began in the federal civil case, Colonies Partners L.P. v. County of San Bernardino. Those deletions occurred even after formal discovery requests were made by opposing counsel.

According to the stipulation filed with the California Supreme Court on April 23, 2025, Ramos acknowledged he suppressed evidence he had a legal duty to produce, and unlawfully destroyed materials with potential evidentiary value.

“Prosecutors wield tremendous authority and discretion, and with that comes a heightened responsibility to adhere to the ethical standards of the legal profession,” said Chief Trial Counsel George Cardona. “This stipulated discipline, if approved by the California Supreme Court, reinforces the State Bar’s commitment to ensuring that those who violate the rules governing attorney conduct—regardless of their title or position—are held responsible.”

The proposed discipline, pending approval by the California Supreme Court, includes a two-year stayed suspension, two years of probation, and a six-month actual suspension. Ramos is also required to complete the State Bar’s Ethics School, pass the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), and pay $2,494 in disciplinary costs.

Despite more than 29 years as a licensed attorney with no prior record of discipline, Ramos agreed to the sanction in a pre-filing stipulation, accepting responsibility for his conduct.

The Colonies case, which once led to charges against multiple county officials and developers, ultimately collapsed in court, resulting in a multimillion-dollar civil judgment against the county. The fallout from the case—widely seen as politically motivated—has reverberated across San Bernardino County politics for years, and Ramos’s conduct in the case was a flashpoint for criticism.

The State Bar Court’s findings now add a formal layer of accountability to the long-running controversy.

Disciplinary actions against attorneys are handled by the State Bar’s Office of Chief Trial Counsel, which investigates and prosecutes allegations of misconduct on behalf of the public. The State Bar Court, an independent adjudicative body, oversees disciplinary proceedings and can recommend suspension or disbarment. Final decisions on discipline rest with the California Supreme Court.

