Supreme Court Upholds Tennessee’s Ban on Gender-Affirming Care for Trans Youth

June 18, 2025 — In a divisive decision, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 in United States v. Skrmetti to uphold a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth, delivering what advocates have called a major blow to civil rights, public health, and medical freedom.

The ruling affirms the Sixth Circuit’s decision allowing Senate Bill 1 to take effect, a law that prohibits doctors from prescribing puberty blockers, hormone therapy, or performing surgeries on minors if done to treat gender dysphoria. The Court concluded that the law does not violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

In the majority opinion written by Chief Justice John Roberts, the Court determined that the law’s classifications are based not on sex or gender identity but rather on age and the type of medical diagnosis involved.

The decision subjects the law to rational basis review—the most deferential standard of judicial scrutiny—and finds the statute constitutionally sound under that lens. Roberts wrote that the state legislature has wide discretion in regulating medical treatments and cited ongoing debate in the medical community regarding the long-term impacts of puberty blockers and hormone therapies on minors.

The majority opinion asserted that because the law applies to all minors regardless of their sex and permits these treatments for other conditions such as precocious puberty or congenital defects, it does not discriminate on the basis of sex or transgender status.

“The Equal Protection Clause does not resolve these disagreements,” Roberts wrote, “Nor does it afford us license to decide them as we see best. Our role is not to judge the wisdom, fairness, or logic of the law before us, but only to ensure that it does not violate the equal protection guarantee of the Fourteenth Amendment.”

In a searing dissent, Justice Sonia Sotomayor, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson, condemned the ruling as an abandonment of transgender youth in the face of political hostility.

“In sadness, I dissent,” Sotomayor declared from the bench, an act rarely taken that underscored the depth of her disapproval.

Her opinion argued that Tennessee’s law constitutes explicit discrimination based on sex and transgender status, noting that the same medical treatments banned for trans youth are allowed for cisgender minors with other diagnoses.

Sotomayor wrote that the law penalizes transgender youth for not conforming to sex-based stereotypes and conditions their access to care on their assigned sex at birth. She rejected the majority’s framing that the law merely distinguishes based on age and medical use, contending that the true effect and purpose of the law is to deny medically necessary care to a marginalized group.

“This Court fails the families who relied on its protection. It fails the medical providers who are risking their livelihoods to uphold their oath. And it fails our constitutional tradition of protecting the vulnerable against the will of the majority,” she wrote.

Justice Kagan, in a separate dissent, criticized the Court for failing to apply intermediate scrutiny, the level of review historically used for laws that classify on the basis of sex.

“I take no view on how SB1 would fare under heightened scrutiny,” she wrote, “but the Court is wrong in not subjecting it to that kind of examination. That error requires reversal.”

The decision has immediate and far-reaching consequences. More than 25 states have passed similar bans since 2021, and over 100,000 transgender minors now live in jurisdictions where access to gender-affirming medical care is restricted or prohibited. The ruling gives legal cover to those bans and could embolden efforts to restrict trans health care even further.

The majority’s opinion places significant weight on recent developments in Europe, such as the Cass Review in the United Kingdom and restrictions in Sweden, Finland and Norway, which have called for tighter controls on gender-affirming treatment for minors.

Justice Clarence Thomas, in a concurring opinion, dismissed the notion of a medical consensus on these treatments, warning against judicial reliance on what he called “self-described experts in politically contentious debates.”

The case originated from a lawsuit brought by three transgender teenagers, their parents, and a Memphis-based physician, Dr. Susan Lacy, all of whom argued that the law violated the Equal Protection Clause by denying essential health care to transgender adolescents.

The U.S. Department of Justice initially joined the plaintiffs in challenging the law during the Biden administration, arguing that SB1 amounted to unlawful discrimination.

But following President Donald Trump’s return to office, the federal government reversed its position, aligning with Tennessee and asserting that the law does not violate the Constitution.

In response to the ruling, California Attorney General Rob Bonta issued a statement reaffirming California’s unwavering support for trans youth and their families.

“All Americans, regardless of their gender identity, have the inalienable right to equal protection under the law. This includes the right to access healthcare free from discrimination,” Bonta said. “Across the nation, we’ve seen a rise in hate-fueled violence and intimidation against our LGBTQ+ community, and laws such as Tennessee’s Senate Bill 1 only serve to exacerbate these conditions by blatantly discriminating against transgender youth and denying them access to critical life-saving care. In California, we will continue to promote and protect access to healthcare, not restrict it.”

California State Senator Scott Wiener, author of the state’s landmark “trans refuge” law and sponsor of additional protections under Senate Bill 497, called the ruling “horrifying” and accused the Court of giving extremists a “permission slip” to erase trans people from public life.

“Major medical associations have been crystal clear that this care is appropriate and medically necessary,” Wiener said. “Only a tiny percentage of trans youth receive this care, and the kids who receive it overwhelmingly do so with the consent and support of their parents. Yet Trump and his cult have created a moral panic based on lies—and the Court has validated their campaign to criminalize parents and doctors.”

National civil rights groups responded to the decision with condemnation and renewed vows to fight back.

Chase Strangio, deputy director for transgender justice at the American Civil Liberties Union, called the ruling “a painful setback,” but emphasized that the Court’s opinion is limited to the specific legal theory under review and does not foreclose future challenges.

“Though this is a painful setback, it does not mean that transgender people and our allies are left with no options to defend our freedom, our health care, or our lives,” Strangio said. “We are as determined as ever to fight for the dignity and equality of every transgender person.”

Sasha Buchert, director of the Nonbinary and Transgender Rights Project at Lambda Legal, said the ruling will “reverberate for years” but vowed continued litigation.

“Make no mistake—gender-affirming care is often life-saving care, and all major medical associations have determined it to be safe, appropriate, and effective,” Buchert said. “We will continue to fight fiercely to protect transgender youth and their families.”

The implications for families are stark. The ACLU of Tennessee, a plaintiff in the case, warned that the decision creates a “class of people who politicians believe deserve healthcare, and a class of people who do not.” The law could force families to leave their home states in order to secure medical care for their children. Others may face prosecution or investigation under new laws that criminalize efforts to seek gender-affirming care across state lines.

Medical experts remain united in their opposition to bans like SB1. The American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Psychiatric Association have all warned that denying gender-affirming care increases the risk of depression, self-harm, and suicide among trans youth. These organizations emphasize that such care is provided only after thorough evaluation and with parental consent, and that surgeries for minors are exceedingly rare.

Despite the overwhelming medical consensus, the Court’s decision underscores a broader trend: growing judicial deference to legislatures in matters of science, medicine, and civil rights—particularly when the groups affected lack political power.

The ruling also reflects a broader strategy by Republican-led states and the Trump administration to restrict transgender rights through executive orders, legislation, and now judicial validation.

In the wake of the decision, progressive states like California and New York have vowed to continue serving as sanctuaries for transgender youth and their families. Lawmakers in both states are advancing measures to protect patient data, shield healthcare providers from out-of-state legal action, and expand access to gender-affirming services.

