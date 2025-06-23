Trump’s Actions Draw Comparisons to Nazi Regime in Alarming Opinion Piece

WASHINGTON — In a June 5, 2025, opinion piece titled “The Seizure of Power: An Historical Reflection,” labor law scholar Matthew W. Finkin draws alarming parallels between former President Donald Trump’s actions during his current term and the Nazi regime’s early years in power.

The essay, originally a lecture delivered at Mander Hall in London, warns that Trump’s consolidation of executive power bears a resemblance to Adolf Hitler’s Machtergreifung—the so-called “Seizure of Power”—and raises urgent concerns about the erosion of democratic governance and the rule of law in the United States.

Finkin, professor emeritus at the University of Illinois College of Law, asserts that recent executive orders issued by Trump target the foundational pillars of an independent civil service, weaken judicial authority, and place unprecedented control in the executive branch’s hands.

Drawing on historical documentation from Nazi Germany, Finkin suggests that what is unfolding in the United States is not merely political overreach, but a structural threat to constitutional democracy.

Finkin identifies a pattern of purges within the executive branch that echoes the Nazi regime’s 1933 Law for the Restoration of the Professional Civil Service.

According to Finkin, Trump has systematically dismissed officials in the Department of Justice, security services, military legal counsel, and even inspectors general of key departments.

These actions, he notes, are aimed at eliminating dissent and ensuring loyalty.

Finkin writes that a March 2025 executive order allows for dismissal based on post-appointment conduct, including private speech and associations—a chilling parallel to Nazi Germany’s policy of removing officials whose political activity did not align with the national state.

He reminds readers that Germany’s law was not only about eliminating non-Aryans but also dismissing anyone deemed politically unreliable.

Finkin argues that the Trump administration’s attempts to reshape legal interpretation also align with the Nazi-era belief in the Führerprinzip, or “leader principle.”

In Nazi Germany, the will of the Führer became the law.

Likewise, Trump’s executive order “Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies” centralizes legal interpretation in the office of the president and attorney general, declaring their views on law “controlling” for all executive agencies.

According to Finkin, this effectively dismantles independent regulatory bodies and undermines statutory interpretation by career legal professionals.

“No employee of the executive branch may advance an interpretation of the law… that contravenes the President or the Attorney General’s opinion,” the order reads, raising alarm about the legal legitimacy of agency actions moving forward.

The creation of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, spearheaded by Elon Musk, further blurs the lines between public governance and private influence.

Finkin writes that DOGE, an ad hoc agency operating in a legal gray zone, has begun issuing performance directives across federal departments, demanding weekly accomplishment reports from employees under threat of dismissal.

This “polycratic” structure, he notes, mirrors Nazi Germany’s dual system of authority, where state power and party ideology intertwined.

Finkin emphasizes that agency heads have responded inconsistently—some resisting DOGE’s authority, others complying or remaining silent—further destabilizing traditional checks on power.

Finkin discusses Trump’s efforts to “coordinate” agencies under White House control, using language reminiscent of the Nazi term Gleichschaltung—the enforced alignment of all institutions with party ideology.

Under Gleichschaltung, Nazi Germany dismantled legal independence, cultural freedom, and civil society.

Trump’s version, Finkin suggests, includes removing terms like “clean energy,” “disability,” and “race” from government websites, while renaming federal landmarks to promote nationalist rhetoric.

According to Finkin, this is more than semantics—it’s the politicization of language as a means of reshaping reality.

Finkin’s piece outlines additional warning signs.

He notes that Trump has replaced military leaders with loyalists, echoing Hitler’s restructuring of military command in 1938.

He also calls attention to an executive order denying U.S. citizenship to children born to undocumented mothers—an act he compares to the 1935 Reich Citizenship Law, which stripped Jews and others of legal nationality based on heritage.

Moreover, Trump’s vocal desire to annex foreign territories—including Canada and the Panama Canal Zone—and his attempts to regulate public science and education funding according to ideology signal what Finkin characterizes as a creeping autocracy.

“Scientific research, social programs, and the nation’s role in the world are systematically dismantled,” he warns.

Finkin concludes with a sober reflection: unlike Hitler, whose political crime was part of a nationalist vision, Trump’s motivations appear centered on retribution and personal power.

Still, he notes that the judicial branch remains the last major check.

Should Trump defy the Supreme Court, the future of American democracy would rest on two forces: the public’s willingness to oppose him and Republican leaders’ willingness to respond.

He draws a final historical echo, referencing Nazi Germany’s concern for public opinion.

In one case, a national euthanasia program was halted due to public and religious backlash.

Finkin implies that sustained civic resistance in the United States could play a similar role in halting democratic decline.

Finkin’s piece, published by The American Prospect, serves as a grave warning.

The mechanics of authoritarianism often masquerade as legality.

His historical analysis reminds readers that what unfolds quietly within the halls of power can dramatically reshape a nation’s democratic destiny.

