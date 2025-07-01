Opinion: The Housing Crisis Is No Longer Just California’s Problem — And That Changes Everything

For decades, America’s housing crisis was viewed as a uniquely Californian phenomenon. Coastal cities like San Francisco and Los Angeles were ground zero for soaring prices, endless environmental review, and the political stalemate that kept housing production far behind population growth. But that perception is now dangerously outdated. The problem has metastasized. From Phoenix to Miami, Dallas to Atlanta, housing costs are rising sharply—even faster than in many California cities. What was once seen as a localized policy failure is now revealing itself as a nationwide structural issue. And that shift should upend how we think about housing policy—both outside California and within it.

According to new analysis highlighted in The Atlantic by Rogé Karma, the past decade has flipped the housing script. Phoenix has seen home prices rise by 134 percent since 2012. Atlanta? 129 percent. Miami? 133 percent. Dallas? 99 percent. These cities were once the great release valve for Americans fleeing high-cost coastal cities. They represented the promise that even if you were priced out of San Francisco, you could still afford a home in Texas or Arizona. That promise is fading fast.

The rise of housing costs in the Sun Belt presents an important challenge to the narrative that this crisis was caused solely by progressive overregulation. For years, housing reformers pointed to the dense tangle of rules in blue states—zoning restrictions, CEQA, historic preservation overlays—as the villains blocking badly needed development. California’s version of environmental review became a shorthand for dysfunction. But what Karma’s reporting reveals is something more disturbing: housing dysfunction isn’t ideological. It’s institutional and psychological. And it’s spreading.

The Sun Belt once held the illusion of pro-growth governance, the land of minimal regulation and maximum freedom to build. But today, many of these cities look increasingly like their coastal counterparts—not just in price, but in process. Glaeser and Gyourko, two of the country’s leading urban economists, show that even though Sun Belt cities still build more in absolute terms, the rate of new housing production has plummeted by more than half over the past 25 years. That collapse began before the 2008 recession and before remote work shifted demand. The truth is that many of these supposedly low-regulation cities have quietly adopted land-use codes and zoning maps that rival California’s in complexity—and in consequence.

One reason? These cities are running out of room to sprawl. In the 1990s and early 2000s, Phoenix and Dallas could accommodate growth by flinging subdivisions ever outward. But now they’re hitting natural and logistical barriers: tribal lands, environmental limits, unmanageable commute distances. The next phase of growth has to happen inwards—infill housing, duplexes, apartments near transit. And that’s where the real resistance kicks in.

Just like in California, the enemies of infill development in the Sun Belt aren’t Republican state legislators or liberal bureaucrats—they’re neighborhood associations, affluent homeowners, and planning processes that give extraordinary power to local objectors. In Texas, a nearly 100-year-old zoning tool known as the “valid petition” allows a handful of neighbors to trigger a supermajority requirement on city councils, effectively killing projects with a whisper of opposition. In Arizona, longtime developers now report that what used to take hours to approve now takes years. In Atlanta, zoning codes look eerily similar to 1990s Los Angeles.

This is not a red-state or blue-state story. This is a human story—a political story about what happens when the last people through the door pull it shut behind them.

The implications for California are profound. For years, the state’s exceptionalism—in cost, in dysfunction, in regulatory convolution—allowed other states to deflect responsibility. Texas could brag about freedom to build. Arizona could mock San Francisco’s permitting delays. But no more. With prices spiking across the Sun Belt, the myth that California’s housing woes were purely self-inflicted falls apart. If cities that prided themselves on being the anti-California are starting to become California, then it’s time to reckon with deeper forces: the politics of land use, the privilege of homeownership, and the deep structural incentives that make it easier to block housing than to build it.

This isn’t a story of ideology—it’s a story of political economy. As cities grow more affluent, they often grow more exclusionary. The data show that housing production slows as the share of college-educated residents rises. NIMBYism is not an accident—it’s a reaction. It’s the result of people trying to preserve their own slice of stability by denying it to others. And the tools to do that—valid petitions, discretionary review, convoluted zoning—exist almost everywhere.

California’s struggle to fix its housing crisis has been long and fraught. But it may now offer an unexpected kind of leadership. The state has passed several landmark reforms in recent years—limiting single-family zoning, streamlining CEQA for infill development, and expanding by-right approval in transit corridors. These aren’t perfect, and the politics remain brutal. But they’re a recognition that the status quo is unsustainable.

States like Texas and Florida are now facing that same reckoning. They have a choice: follow California into paralysis, or learn from its hard-won lessons and act before it’s too late. Some already are. Raleigh, North Carolina, significantly increased its housing supply after reforming zoning. The Texas legislature recently passed laws limiting local vetoes and reducing minimum lot sizes. These are promising steps, but the resistance is real, and time is short.

For Californians, this shift offers two important takeaways. First, it’s a vindication. For years, we were told the crisis was our fault, a symptom of blue-state decadence. But now it’s clear the problem is national—and that California was simply ahead of the curve. Second, it’s a warning: even with reforms, without constant pressure, the forces of obstruction will regroup. The lesson isn’t to stop. It’s to go faster, push harder, and build coalitions beyond the coasts.

And for the rest of the country, the message is simple: you’re not immune. You’re just next.

