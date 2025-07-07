How a Former Warden Is Disrupting the Prison System—From the Inside Out

Brian Koehn isn’t your typical criminal justice reformer. A Marine Corps veteran and former warden of five prisons across the country, Koehn once supervised security across 65 correctional facilities. He’s been at the heart of the American carceral system—and now he’s leading a movement to radically change it.

Koehn is the founder of Social Purpose Corrections, a nonprofit organization aiming to remake prison culture, reduce recidivism, and prove that humane, rehabilitative models can work in the United States. Drawing from firsthand experience—and inspired by the Nordic correctional approach—Koehn is advancing what he calls an outcomes-based model for incarceration that centers accountability, rehabilitation, and human dignity.

After leaving the Marines, Koehn returned to his home state of Minnesota and took a summer job at a privately-run prison—never imagining it would launch a decades-long career in corrections. As he climbed the ranks through prisons and jails across the U.S.—from Bureau of Prisons facilities to immigration and U.S. Marshals detention centers—he says he initially “drank the Kool-Aid” of traditional corrections.

But everything began to shift when he became a warden. He started asking fundamental questions: Why is the average lifespan of a correctional officer only 59? Why is suicide so common among staff? Why are we warehousing people with little to no treatment or rehabilitation? He realized that the system was not failing; it was working exactly as designed—to punish, to isolate, to abandon.

Incarcerated people were left idle, often without access to education, jobs, or mental health treatment. Programming was minimal or delayed until just before release. Koehn saw firsthand the consequences of this setup: violence, despair, and an almost guaranteed return to prison.

Koehn’s vision for reform is not about letting everyone out of prison tomorrow. He acknowledges that some people need to be confined for safety. But he believes the system should look completely different—fewer people locked up, more resources for rehabilitation, and a true chance for people to succeed when they return home.

He rejects the term “second chances,” preferring instead “fair chances.” Many incarcerated people, he argues, never had a first chance. They grew up in trauma, surrounded by violence or neglect, and the prison system simply deepens the harm.

Social Purpose Corrections offers a radically different model. Unlike private prisons, which profit from keeping cells full, Koehn’s nonprofit gets paid based on its ability to reduce recidivism and improve outcomes. That means their focus is on helping people succeed after release—not simply controlling them while inside.

His inspiration comes from the Norwegian prison model, where recidivism has dropped dramatically since the country reformed its system. Koehn toured prisons in Norway alongside U.S. labor leaders. What he saw stuck with him: small, community-based facilities; officers trained as social workers; prison environments that resembled college dorms more than cages. Utensils weren’t banned. Residents cooked meals. And no one seemed afraid.

In contrast, U.S. prisons are governed by static security—gates, bars, lockdowns, and punishment. Dynamic security, the Norwegian model, emphasizes relationship-building, trust, and professional engagement between staff and incarcerated people. Koehn believes this shift in philosophy is key.

He’s also clear-eyed about the structural barriers in the U.S. system. Prisons are understaffed. Corrections officers are overworked and undertrained. Programming often gets canceled due to staffing shortages. Even if people want to change, they’re rarely given the tools to do so. And once released, they face thousands of legal, financial, and social obstacles—often leading them right back to prison.

His model addresses these issues with three core pillars: change the environment to one conducive to human growth, create smaller communities within facilities so residents and staff can build real relationships, and foster a sense of purpose by measuring outcomes and tracking success. Officers are trained in a “coach approach,” asking questions, providing encouragement, and supporting residents in meeting their goals.

He points to real examples from his past leadership roles. In one prison, staff retention was so high they didn’t run a correctional officer academy for three years. Staff were rested, safe, and able to build healthier relationships with those in custody. Programming participation rose. Violence dropped. People went home and stayed home.

Koehn is also working with formerly incarcerated leaders like Adam Clausen, who helped pioneer a peer-coaching model while serving a life sentence. That model, now core to Social Purpose Corrections, empowers long-term residents to mentor others, changing culture from within. Pepperdine University validated the results. Violence dropped. Hope rose. The facility transformed.

But scaling this vision remains a challenge. Lawmakers are often hesitant to embrace change for fear it will backfire politically. “Tough on crime” rhetoric still wins elections, even when it leads to poor outcomes and wasted billions.

Koehn understands that resistance. That’s why he emphasizes safety and accountability. Nothing in his model, he says, compromises public safety. As a former head of security for 65 prisons, he knows how to keep facilities secure. But he also knows that safety doesn’t require cruelty—and that rehabilitation is a better investment than recidivism.

He sees Social Purpose Corrections as a new third option—outside government, outside for-profit prisons, and focused entirely on people. The goal isn’t to take over the system, but to prove what works and give it away. Once the model is validated, he hopes governments will adopt it themselves.

For now, he’s looking for partnerships—with brave legislators, forward-thinking corrections directors, and community leaders who want something better. He’s also seeking funding to scale. Philanthropic support has already come from Arnold Ventures, but competing with billion-dollar prison companies remains a steep climb.

Public education is the other critical piece. Koehn says most Americans have no idea what really happens in prison. Hollywood has distorted the image. Fear has shaped public policy. In truth, most incarcerated people are not dangerous—they’re just people. Many were once victims themselves. Many are still recovering.

He believes reentry simulations—exercises where participants try to navigate post-prison life—are a powerful way to change minds. Even seasoned professionals find themselves failing. The system, by design, makes it almost impossible to succeed. That failure is not personal. It’s structural.

His vision for a transformed system is clear: fewer people incarcerated, more people succeeding after release, and a culture inside prisons that reflects accountability, dignity, and growth. He believes it’s possible. He’s already done it. Now he wants to do it at scale.

Social Purpose Corrections is ready. What Koehn needs is support—from funders, from lawmakers, from the public. He’s not looking for credit. He’s looking for change.

For those interested in learning more, his website is spcor.org, and he’s active on LinkedIn, where he shares updates and welcomes conversations with anyone who wants to help fix a broken system.

“I never say no to a conversation,” Koehn says. “Sometimes they’re productive. Sometimes they’re angry. But the truth is, we’re harming people—and we can do better.”

