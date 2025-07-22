Judge Denies Motion to Dismiss Felony Charges against UC Davis Protesters Despite Restorative Justice Offer

Key points:

WOODLAND, CA – In a hearing Monday afternoon, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Sonia Cortés denied a defense motion to dismiss felony charges against three UC Davis students involved in a pro-Palestinian protest that included the spray-painting of one of the campus’s Egghead sculptures.

The students stand accused of conspiracy and vandalism related to a May 2024 protest that coincided with a student-led encampment calling for divestment from Israel. Defense attorneys argued the incident was political expression, not a serious criminal offense, and that continued prosecution undermined the values of justice, free speech, and community-based resolution.

“This is by far an unusual case in an unusual motion,” said Deputy Public Defender Danielle Craig, who filed the original Penal Code § 1385 motion inviting the court to dismiss in the interest of justice. “It’s not really even a motion. It’s an invitation to the court.”

Craig began her remarks by acknowledging the gravity and unusual nature of the proceeding. “This is by far an unusual case in an unusual motion to be making to the court,” she said. “In fact, it’s not really even a motion at all. It’s an invitation to the court.”

Before addressing the legal mechanics of the Penal Code § 1385 request, Craig took the court back to what she called the historical and political origins of the case: the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the student activism it sparked nationwide, including at UC Davis. Her tone was calm but emotional, and she made clear from the outset that the context of the protest was central to understanding the actions of the accused.

“As of May 4 of this year, the UN Human Rights Watch has cited that there have been over 52,000 deaths in Gaza, and that about 70 percent continue to be women and children,” Craig told the court. “Israel has blockaded necessary food and medical supplies to civilians. The international community—the Hague and other international criminal courts, and organizations like the UN—have all pretty much uniformly and declaratively stated that what Israel is doing to the people of Palestine is a genocide.”

Craig then turned inward, connecting the political to the personal.

“My voice is a little shakier than it normally is in court,” she said, “but it’s worth mentioning that this is, in many ways for me, personal. Because I’m Jewish. And one of the greatest PR stunts in recent history has been equating antisemitism with anti-Zionism—equating critique of a foreign nation or foreign government with hatred of a people. That’s a false equivalency. And many people who share my faith would call what I’m saying today self-hating. But I don’t believe that. I believe standing up to injustice is part of my duty.”

From there, Craig moved into a passionate recounting of the events that led to the charges, emphasizing that the accused were engaged in protest—not criminal enterprise.

“These individuals are being accused of spray-painting an art installation on campus that cost less than $400 to clean,” she said. “UC Davis staff cleaned the sculpture in under two hours. The egghead in question—part of a series installed to provoke thought and challenge authority—was restored the next morning.”

She drew a sharp distinction between the accused’s actions and other, unrelated acts of vandalism on campus that same night, including one sculpture that required professional restoration costing over $3,800. “There is no evidence before the court that the accused had anything to do with those other incidents,” she said. “They weren’t seen near them, they weren’t captured on surveillance. There’s no evidence they acted in concert with any other group that night. But they are being held responsible for an entire movement.”

Craig criticized the prosecution’s decision to file a felony conspiracy charge, despite the actual physical damage alleged being a misdemeanor offense.

“Legally, a conspiracy charge can elevate misdemeanor conduct to a felony. I understand that,” she said. “But just because something is legally possible does not make it just. And here, the facts don’t support the punishment being sought.”

The core evidence, Craig reiterated, was limited to the spray-painting of a single Egghead sculpture. “That’s it,” she said plainly. “That’s the case.”

Then she pivoted to what she described as the most troubling aspect of the entire episode—the UC Davis police officer’s use of force against one of the accused during the arrest. Craig introduced body camera footage, played in open court, that showed an officer chasing and firing a round at a student protester as she fled.

“What the court just watched is a 20-year-old junior at UC Davis being hunted down and shot at by campus police,” Craig said, her voice rising slightly. “This was not a dangerous felony. This was alleged spray-painting. And she was shot at for that.”

Craig paused for emphasis, letting the silence linger. “That officer’s job was to protect her. She is a student on that campus. And instead, she was treated as an enemy.”

The video, Craig argued, should not be viewed in isolation, but rather as part of a broader narrative of institutional overreaction and political targeting. She argued that the accused were being prosecuted not for what they did, but for what they symbolized.

“This is about criminalizing dissent,” she said. “And it’s about doing so selectively, in a way that sends a message: If you protest this issue—this genocide—you will be met with force, and you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent possible.”

Craig closed her opening remarks with an appeal to the court’s sense of justice, arguing that the students had already suffered enough.

“These are young people who stood up for something they believed in,” she said. “They’ve been vilified. One of them was shot at. They have no criminal history. They’ve appeared at every court date. They’re not threats to anyone.”

She offered an alternative path forward. “If the court wants to impose conditions—if restitution is appropriate—we’re open to that. If the court wants to see some form of accountability, we’re not opposed to that either,” she said. “But to proceed with felony charges and lifelong consequences under these circumstances would be a failure of justice.”

David Nelson, attorney for one of the other accused, echoed the concern, saying, “We are very lucky that my client is sitting here today given the direction that pistol was pointed and where she came out of those bushes.” Nelson, a former Marine Corps captain and judge advocate, said the officer’s actions were unjustified even by military standards.

“There is no justification for it,” Nelson said. “She saw wrong and tried to make it right. That’s why these individuals are here today. I couldn’t be prouder of her.”

Craig and co-counsel James Granucci also questioned the political motivations behind the prosecution, noting that the UC Davis administration—including Chancellor Gary May—had supported referring the case to the District Attorney’s own Restorative Justice Partnership (RJP) program. That program, if completed, would have resulted in full dismissal of charges.

“It was put on the record at a prior court date that UC Davis confirmed they were on board with diversion for these three individuals,” Craig said. “The only veto for diversion…was the elected District Attorney Jeff Reisig.”

Craig argued this shows that the prosecution is being driven by political considerations rather than any legitimate public safety concern. “This case started out with a grand jury, which I have personally never seen in this county on a case of [this level],” she said. “It begs the question whether these individuals are being prosecuted for their alleged conduct or persecuted for their political beliefs.”

Judge Cortés acknowledged the defense’s concerns and confirmed that she had reviewed the extensive briefing materials, including letters of support, historical context, and the procedural history of the case. She also stated that she would consider the discussions around restorative justice and diversion only as part of the broader procedural timeline—not as evidence of settlement negotiations, which prosecutors had objected to being included.

“I do understand that this motion or invitation to the court was made months ago,” Judge Cortés said. “There were additional discussions that counsel was having regarding possible resolution…for the procedural history, I’ll allow for that purpose.”

Despite these acknowledgments, Cortés ultimately denied the motion to dismiss under § 1385, finding that the case did not meet the threshold for dismissal in the interest of justice at this time. Her decision did not include an in-depth oral explanation beyond the ruling itself.

In response, Craig suggested that the defense remained open to conditions if the court were interested in exploring an earned dismissal.

“If the charges…are proven true, then there was $400 and two hours of labor that went into restoring the Eggheads,” she said. “If the court wanted to see something from that before a 1385 was granted, defense would be open to it.”

The accused remain out of custody and have continued to attend hearings without issue. All three are current or recently graduated UC Davis students with no prior criminal records. Defense attorneys reiterated that their clients are ideal candidates for diversion and should not face the lifelong consequences of felony convictions.

“These are not recidivists. There’s no community threat here. There’s no lesson that needs to be taught that hasn’t already been learned,” Craig said.

Nelson concluded with a reminder of what he sees as the core issue. “This is a chilling effect on their right to protest,” he said. “They got our attention—and that was the point.”

Defense Highlights Police Misconduct; Prosecutor Objects to Use in Dismissal Motion

A central moment in Monday’s hearing came when defense counsel Danielle Craig played police body camera footage of a UC Davis officer firing his weapon at one of the accused during the night of the incident. The accused, a 20-year-old UC Davis junior at the time, had fled into a secluded part of campus after officers ordered her to stop.

Craig introduced the footage as “Defense Exhibit A,” and cued it to the moment of the shooting—approximately eight and a half minutes into the recording.

“What the court just watched,” Craig said after playing the video, “is [an accused student] being cornered into a part of campus after being hunted—and then shot at by a UC Davis police officer—for the crime, the alleged crime, of spray-painting on an Egghead.”

Craig described the shooting as “one of the most atrocious acts of police misconduct I personally have ever witnessed,” arguing that the officer’s behavior far exceeded the severity of the alleged offense and underscored the disproportionality of the entire prosecution.

“Frankly,” Craig said, “what occurred here in terms of the conduct of these three individuals—when compared to the conduct of that law enforcement officer and the conduct of the DA’s Office and the conduct of the Israeli government—we are talking in such different terms and scope that I don’t even know how to put it into words.”

The defense argued that the incident demonstrated not only excessive force, but also a broader institutional response to student protest that was aggressive, punitive, and politically charged.

However, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Richardson objected to the inclusion of the shooting in the court’s consideration of the motion to dismiss.

“For what it’s worth—and I apologize for the interruption—I am going to object to any consideration of settlement offer as evidence for a motion to dismiss,” Richardson said. He argued that, under case law and statute, such material—including information related to diversion negotiations or alleged misconduct—should not be used as a basis for judicial dismissal.

Craig countered that she was not introducing the incident as evidence of settlement, but rather as part of the full procedural and factual history that Penal Code § 1385 expressly allows the court to consider.

“I think the court has wide latitude to consider the procedural history of the case,” Craig said. “It would be a very different posture if I was making these arguments to a jury. But we’re not. We’re here on a request for the court to dismiss in the interest of justice—and this is relevant procedural context.”

Judge Sonia Cortés sided with the defense on that point, at least partially, stating that she would allow the incident to be referenced as part of the case’s history but would limit the scope of its consideration.

“In terms of the procedural history, I’ll allow it for that purpose,” Cortes said. “Because I do understand that this motion or invitation to the court was made months ago…and that there were additional discussions and developments that are part of the record.”

While the court acknowledged the gravity of the incident, it ultimately declined to address the shooting directly in its ruling on the motion to dismiss. Still, for the defense, the video served as a stark visual reminder of what they described as an excessive and politicized law enforcement response to a student protest.

As Craig concluded, “We’re not just talking about spray paint. We’re talking about a law enforcement apparatus that responded to a peaceful protest with a firearm. That alone should give this court pause.”

Judge Cortés Denies Motion to Dismiss, Citing Insufficient Grounds under Penal Code § 1385

After hearing nearly two hours of arguments from defense attorneys and acknowledging the extensive written record, Yolo County Superior Court Judge Sonia Cortés denied the defense’s invitation to dismiss the case in the interest of justice. Her ruling came despite impassioned pleas from all three defense attorneys, extensive documentation of the accused’s clean records and community ties, and uncontroverted statements that UC Davis—the alleged victim in the case—was amenable to a restorative justice resolution.

“The court has reviewed all the submitted materials, including the supplemental briefing and exhibits,” she said. “This matter has been fully argued and taken under consideration.”

She acknowledged the unusual trajectory of the case, including the DA’s decision to bypass a preliminary hearing by convening a grand jury, the refusal to offer restorative diversion, and the broader political implications that defense counsel had raised. However, she made clear that the legal standard under Penal Code § 1385 remained a narrow one, requiring the court to weigh whether continued prosecution would “serve the interests of justice,” a threshold she found had not been met at this stage.

“I understand the defense’s position and the broader context they’ve presented,” Judge Cortés said. “But the court must evaluate the motion based on the statutory and legal standards set forth for judicial dismissals. I do not find those standards have been satisfied at this time”

While the ruling was brief, it implicitly affirmed the court’s view that the DA’s charging decisions—however contested—fell within prosecutorial discretion, and that the conduct at issue, though minor in dollar amount, remained criminal under current law. The conspiracy charge, which the grand jury had endorsed, allowed the DA’s Office to pursue felony charges even though the physical damage from the incident was less than $400.

Notably, Judge Cortés did allow discussion of the restorative justice negotiations and the body camera footage of the police shooting incident as part of the broader procedural record, despite objections from the prosecution.

“In terms of the procedural history, I’ll allow it for that purpose,” she said, referring specifically to the internal DA deliberations regarding diversion and UC Davis’s support for an alternative resolution.

But ultimately, she declined to intervene. Her ruling left intact the current charges of felony vandalism and felony conspiracy to commit misdemeanor vandalism, meaning the case will now move forward toward trial unless another resolution is reached.

Craig, speaking after the ruling, emphasized that the defense remained open to further discussions—particularly any option that would allow the accused to avoid felony convictions. “If the court wants to see something further,” she said, “I know defense would be open to that.”

The defense’s offer to “earn” a dismissal, including potentially paying restitution or fulfilling other conditions, remains on the table. But for now, the court has declined to step in where the District Attorney’s Office has refused to offer an off-ramp.

“It’s a rare case in which we ask the court to act under 1385,” Craig said earlier in the hearing. “But this is not any standard case.”

As it stands, Judge Cortés has signaled that—absent new facts or a negotiated resolution—she will not be the one to end it.

The case is expected to proceed toward trial unless another resolution is reached. A future hearing date was set for September 17 in Department 9.

