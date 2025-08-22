Sacramento Region Leaders Mark Ozone Attainment Milestone with EPA Regional Administrator

Photo courtesy of Sac Metro Air District

by Vanguard Staff

SACRAMENTO – Regional and federal officials gathered Wednesday to celebrate Sacramento’s successful attainment of the 2008 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for ground-level ozone by the 2024 deadline, a milestone hailed as a public health and environmental achievement.

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Pacific Southwest Region Administrator Josh F.W. Cook joined Sacramento-area leaders to mark the announcement, which was based on certified air quality data from 2022 to 2024. The determination confirms the region has reduced ground-level ozone to meet the 2008 federal standard.

“Congratulations to the Sacramento metropolitan area for successfully meeting the 2008 ozone standard by the 2024 deadline — this is an achievement that will bring numerous health benefits to communities across the region,” Cook said. “I am so pleased to see multiple air districts coming together to accomplish this result. Achieving attainment not only brings cleaner air for residents, but spares businesses from additional regulatory burdens and secures continued eligibility for future federal funding for vital transportation and infrastructure projects.”

The event featured remarks from Congresswoman Doris Matsui, Sac Metro Air District Board Chair and Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino, Sacramento Metro Chamber representative Cameron Gallad, Placer County Health and Human Services Director Dr. Rob Oldham, and Sac Metro Air District Board Member, Sacramento Mayor Pro Tem and California Air Resources Board Member Eric Guerra. Sac Metro Air District Air Pollution Control Officer Dr. Alberto Ayala emceed the press conference.

Representatives from the Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District also attended. Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District Board Chair and Yolo County Supervisor Lucas Frerichs said the milestone reflected years of regional collaboration.

“By working together, we’ve made real progress in reducing air pollution and safeguarding public health for our communities, but our work doesn’t stop here,” Frerichs said. “Our District, along with the other air districts in the Sacramento region, is focused on advancing creative solutions that meet stronger air quality requirements and protect the well-being of our communities long into the future.”

The EPA’s determination means the Sacramento region will now begin developing a maintenance plan and seek formal redesignation to remove its severe nonattainment status. Officials said benefits of attainment include cleaner air for residents, avoided regulatory costs for businesses, reduced damage to crops and vegetation, and continued eligibility for federal transportation and infrastructure funding.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. To learn make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: