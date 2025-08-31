ResistMap Launches to Track Military Presence in 20 States Amid Rising Tensions

ICE Raid Culver City California

WASHINGTON, D.C. — As the Trump administration and the Pentagon prepare for military deployment to nearly 20 states, a new “civil watch” program called ResistMap has emerged, aiming to document and inform the public of raids and extremist threats.

From ICE raids, Guard deployments, police actions, hate crimes, and militia activity, ResistMap documents it all through anonymously filed reports, while trained volunteers at its National Watch Center filter out misinformation before the reports are released.

The trained volunteers are “emergency managers or military veterans who dedicated their lives to protecting Americans,” said Samantha Boucher, founder of Arsenal PAC. Boucher added that oaths were taken to defend the Constitution, and while “the threats have changed. Our commitment has not.”

The emergence of ResistMap comes as a response to the administration’s efforts to increase military presence in Chicago and 19 states. Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles have already been experiencing an active military presence, where “6,000 federal personnel now patrol American streets.”

ResistMap operates on a browser-based platform, giving users easy access to file anonymous reports. There is no need to download an app or create an account. To ensure anonymity, the system “stores no personal data” and “verification numbers are deleted after review.” After passing a check, reports go out to the community via text alerts.

Boucher said those violating anyone’s inalienable rights “need to be held accountable.” She added, “America is locked in a sort of ‘cold civil war’ between those standing up for democracy and those tearing it down.”

“Good information is the best defense people have to keep their families safe, but it’s been scattered and unreliable. We’re changing that,” she said.

ResistMap is funded through “grassroot donations.” The system is now available across the nation. To submit reports or receive alerts, users can visit ResistMap.

