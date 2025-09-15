Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 301:  David Gaspar of The Bail Project on Why Bail Reform Is a Matter of Justice

On the latest episode of Everyday Injustice, host David Greenwald sits down with David Gaspar, CEO of The Bail Project, for a powerful conversation about the inequities of America’s bail system. The discussion opens with an exploration of how cash bail disproportionately punishes poor and marginalized communities, while offering little real protection to the public. As Gaspar explains, the system often criminalizes poverty, untreated trauma, mental health crises, and substance use, leaving people jailed not because they pose a danger, but because they cannot afford freedom.

Gaspar shares his own remarkable journey through the criminal legal system. At 22, he was arrested and pressured into accepting a plea deal he didn’t fully understand, leading to a wrongful sentence and a decade behind bars. While incarcerated, he earned his GED, taught himself the law, and eventually won his own freedom through a self-written appeal to the state Supreme Court. That experience, he notes, fuels his determination to ensure others don’t face the same despair without access to support and fairness.

The conversation highlights the devastating ripple effects of pretrial detention. Losing a job, housing, or custody of children can happen within days or weeks behind bars, destabilizing lives long after release. Gaspar underscores that what people need most is not punishment, but stability and opportunity to move forward. He points to the $14 billion spent annually on detaining legally innocent people as a moral and fiscal failure, arguing those resources could be redirected toward real solutions like housing, treatment, and community support.

Throughout the interview, Gaspar makes the case for reimagining pretrial justice—moving away from “assembly line” bail hearings toward meaningful due process and investments in services that actually promote safety. With stories of resilience and redemption, including clients who have rebuilt their lives after release, Gaspar emphasizes that human potential doesn’t vanish because of a mistake or hardship. Instead, with compassion and support, people can and do thrive.

