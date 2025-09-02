Critics Slam California Lawmakers for Worsening Housing Affordability Crisis

Via Picserver

“The human cost of this policy malpractice is measured in dreams deferred and families forced to leave the state they love.” – Chip Monaco, executive director of the Orange County Taxpayers Association

California lawmakers frequently declare housing affordability their top priority, but critics argue their policies are making the problem worse. A recent report by the California Tax Foundation found that during the first eight months of the 2025-26 legislative session, legislators considered raising annual taxes and fees by more than $16 billion. At the same time, homeownership remains increasingly unattainable for ordinary families across the state.

According to the Orange County Register, homebuying in California is now 7 percent below 2008 crash levels, with just 15 percent of households able to qualify for a single-family home. In June, the median selling price for a single-family home reached $1.4 million. That figure requires an annual income of more than $367,000 for a typical family to qualify for ownership, far out of reach for most households.

Despite these realities, critics say state leaders have doubled down on new fees and regulations that add to the cost of housing rather than reduce it. Among the proposals is SB 130, known as the Vehicle Miles Traveled Fee, which would impose added costs not only on homebuilders but also on every user of taxpayer-funded roads.

The Tax Foundation’s report identified 71 separate proposals for higher costs, including a $10 billion retroactive emissions liability on businesses, a $3.5 billion corporate tax increase, and a $1.5 billion digital advertising tax. Opponents argue those costs inevitably filter down to families in the form of higher home prices, steeper rents, and more expensive consumer goods.

“The disconnect is breathtaking,” wrote Chip Monaco, executive director of the Orange County Taxpayers Association, in a commentary for the Orange County Register. “On one hand, state officials declare housing their top priority. On the other hand, they systematically increase the costs of building, buying, and living in California through an endless parade of new taxes and fees.”

The affordability index confirms the decline. Three years ago, 16 percent of California households could afford homeownership. Today, that number has dropped to 15 percent, despite billions spent on housing programs designed to improve access. Meanwhile, mortgage rates have nearly doubled from their historic lows, and the median home price has climbed 39 percent in just three years.

Monaco argued that the state’s timing has made matters worse. The California Department of Finance recently reported that general fund revenue for the 2024-25 fiscal year came in $2.7 billion higher than projected. Rather than use the surplus to provide relief to families, lawmakers have pursued policies that increase financial burdens, while local governments such as Orange County cities contemplate raising sales taxes to balance their budgets.

“This isn’t just bad policy; it’s economic self-sabotage,” Monaco wrote. “When businesses face new taxes, those costs end up in the prices we pay. Fees for developers get added to the price of homes. Each new regulation puts another obstacle between families and homeownership.”

The consequences, Monaco argued, are clear in the lived experiences of families across the state. “The human cost of this policy malpractice is measured in dreams deferred and families forced to leave the state they love,” he wrote. “All while state policymakers pose for pictures with their crocodile tears for families and affordability.”

Critics say California’s policies are setting the stage for a two-tier society. With only one in seven households able to buy a home, the fear is that the state is effectively creating a divide between the wealthy who can absorb the costs and everyone else who cannot. “You can’t build a middle class while constantly imposing policies that create a greater divide between the two,” Monaco wrote.

Other states have taken a different approach, focusing on regulatory streamlining, reduced taxes, and policies that attract both businesses and families. Monaco pointed to companies such as In-N-Out moving operations away from California as a signal that the state’s direction is not sustainable.

“The solution isn’t complicated,” he wrote. “Stop making housing more expensive through unnecessary taxes and fees. Focus on removing regulatory barriers that slow construction. Use budget surpluses to provide meaningful tax relief rather than funding ever-larger government programs and find ways to save residents money…not new programs that cost money.”

Monaco concluded that until Sacramento leaders rethink their approach, affordability will continue to deteriorate. “Until Sacramento lawmakers recognize that you can’t tax and regulate your way to affordability, California’s housing crisis will continue to worsen,” he wrote. “Families deserve better than politicians who claim to care about housing while simultaneously making it less attainable.”

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: