San Francisco Adds 73 Affordable Units in Hunters Point with New Complex

SAN FRANCISCO – Mayor Daniel Lurie on Thursday cut the ribbon on the Dorris M. Vincent Apartments, a new affordable housing community in the Hunters Point Shipyard that will provide 73 units for San Francisco families. The development, led by Mercy Housing California and the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation (SFHDC) with the Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure (OCII) and other partners, was named in honor of Dorris M. Vincent, a longtime community leader in Bayview Hunters Point.

“Right now, too many parents in our city are asking whether they can afford to raise their kids here, and too many young people are wondering if they’ll be able to stay in the city they call home,” said Mayor Lurie. “The Dorris M. Vincent Apartments are delivering 73 new units of affordable housing for San Francisco’s families—helping us make San Francisco more affordable now and for generations to come.”

The apartments include family-oriented amenities such as a landscaped courtyard, an indoor community room with bay views, and larger unit sizes from two to five bedrooms. Construction began in May 2023, and residents started moving in earlier this year. The building is also one of the first all-electric residential projects in the neighborhood and includes upgraded air filtration systems, a priority for a community historically affected by environmental health challenges.

“Mercy Housing California has deep roots in Bayview Hunters Point, and the Dorris M. Vincent Apartments mark our third affordable housing community in this vibrant neighborhood,” said Tiffany Bohee, president of Mercy Housing California. “Today, we celebrate the culmination of a years-long partnership to bring these homes to life—and a meaningful investment in the working families who help San Francisco thrive. High-quality, affordable housing is essential to preserving culturally and historically rich communities like Hunters Point Shipyard. We’re proud to support its ongoing evolution.”

Thor Kaslofsky, OCII executive director, said, “The Dorris M. Vincent Apartments represent the heart of what OCII and Mayor Lurie are striving to achieve—equitable development that honors the past while building a brighter future.”

District 10 Supervisor Shamann Walton said the new homes will address critical needs in the community while honoring Vincent’s legacy. “Dorris M. Vincent Apartments represent exactly what happens when community, advocates, and partners come together to deliver for families here in District 10,” Walton said. “This development not only provides deeply affordable, family-sized homes in Bayview-Hunters Point, but also honors the legacy of a leader who fought for equity and justice in our neighborhood. I am proud to celebrate this milestone with our community and will continue working to ensure that all residents of District 10 have access to safe, stable, and dignified housing.”

The project includes 46 car parking spaces, 10 motorcycle spaces, and 73 secured bike spaces. SFHDC will provide resident services, while Mercy Housing California will handle property management.

“SFHDC is honored to have co-developed this important project in what is essentially our backyard,” said David Sobel, CEO of SFHDC. “Through our extensive community outreach, we have been able to serve 20 certificate of preference holders among the households now residing at this brand-new building—what may be a record for ensuring previously displaced households have opportunities to move to permanently affordable, high-quality housing in their neighborhood. And to be able to name the building in memory of one of our long-standing board members, Dorris Vincent, is the icing on the cake.”

The development features a public art installation by local artist Josué Rojas. His mural at the entrance highlights birds to symbolize migration and resilience while celebrating Bayview Hunters Point’s cultural history and environment.

Bank of America played a role in financing the project. “Bank of America is thrilled to help finance this new community that is part of transforming the former Hunters Point Shipyard into vibrant affordable housing for working families,” said Gioia McCarthy, San Francisco East Bay president, Bank of America. “We worked with our longtime client Mercy Housing to provide construction and equity financing to help bring the Dorris M. Vincent Apartments to life—helping hundreds of families that live and work in San Francisco. This public-private partnership with the San Francisco Housing Development Corporation and Office of Community Investment and Infrastructure will bring tremendous benefits to the community.”

Mayor Lurie has emphasized housing production across the city, recently opening a 135-unit affordable development in the Outer Sunset that prioritizes educators and school staff. He also introduced his Family Zoning plan to support working families and keep future generations in San Francisco.

