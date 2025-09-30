Former Officer’s Mistrial Raises Concerns over Prison Abuse and Systemic Issues

PC: Jesstess87 Via Wikimedia Commons

DUBLIN, Calif. — The second trial for former correctional officer Darrell Smith ended in a mistrial, according to a report from the Dublin Prison Solidarity Coalition. Smith is one of 10 FCI Dublin staff members charged with sexually abusing incarcerated women, and nine others, including the former warden, have already pleaded guilty or been convicted, the group reported.

The women’s prison closed in April 2024 after reports of abuse, but Dublin Prison Solidarity noted that the federal government is considering reopening it for ICE detention. Community members continue to oppose the plan as dozens of people crowd the courtroom to watch Smith’s criminal trial.

“The progress that’s been made to uncover and interrupt staff sexual abuse in the BOP is because of brave survivors and their collective advocacy,” Emily Shapiro of the California Coalition for Women Prisoners said. “We will channel our outrage by growing the movement to address the root causes of this systemic violence and bring survivors home,” Shapiro said, emphasizing that the criminal legal system alone cannot deliver true justice.

Many survivors, attorneys, and supporters attended the trial. One survivor, who remained anonymous, said, “As someone who experienced this abuse firsthand and the re-traumatizing nature of testifying, I think the lack of awareness and understanding of the prison system made it extremely difficult for the jury to fairly deliberate.” She also said the presence of supporters in the courtroom offered her a sense of validation.

Since his second mistrial, federal prosecutors have opened a new investigation into Smith’s finances after his wife testified against him. After his indictment, more than $800,000 was moved around, allowing Smith to sign an affidavit in 2023 claiming he had $0 in “other property assets.” In doing so, he was able to avoid paying for legal representation.

Judge Gonzalez Rogers called the behavior “deeply concerning” and ordered a hearing last Tuesday regarding Smith’s financial conduct, but the final decision has yet to be released, Dublin Prison Solidarity reported.

Susan Beaty of the California Collaborative for Immigrant Justice told survivors, “We see you and believe you. The ‘rape club’ at FCI Dublin was made possible by a widespread culture of complicity and cover-ups, and the BOP continues to abuse and neglect people at federal women’s prisons all over the country.” Despite the mistrial, she expressed gratitude to the survivors for their cooperation in helping put guilty men away.

The Dublin Prison Solidarity Coalition continues working to enforce the historic Consent Decree, won in a previous class-action lawsuit, that created systemic protections for hundreds of incarcerated individuals who suffered similar abuse to what victims in this case endured.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: