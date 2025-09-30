US Voters Shift Away from Israel, Majority Opposes Further Aid in Gaza War

Roughly six in 10 voters now say Israel should bring its military operation to an end, even if Hamas is not defeated and hostages are not freed.

American voters have turned sharply against Israel’s war in Gaza, with a majority now opposing additional U.S. economic and military aid and, for the first time in decades, more siding with Palestinians than Israelis, according to a New York Times/Siena University poll.

Nearly two years into the war in Gaza, voters from across the political spectrum are voicing increasingly negative views of Israel’s military campaign and rethinking their sympathies in the conflict, according to a New York Times/Siena University poll.

In the days after the Hamas-led assault in 2023, voters overwhelmingly leaned toward Israel, with 47 percent siding with Israel and 20 percent with Palestinians. The new survey shows those numbers have flipped: 34 percent say they sympathize more with Israel, 35 percent with Palestinians, and 31 percent remain unsure or say they sympathize with both equally.

Roughly six in 10 voters now say Israel should bring its military operation to an end, even if Hamas is not defeated and hostages are not freed. Forty percent believe Israel is deliberately targeting civilians in Gaza, nearly twice the share who said the same in 2023.

The results reflect a major erosion of support for Israel, which has long enjoyed strong bipartisan backing in Washington. Such a rapid and sweeping shift in public opinion is rare in an era of entrenched political polarization, where views typically change only gradually unless spurred by events of extraordinary scale, such as war.

For many Americans, the drawn-out conflict has prompted a reassessment of deeply held positions.

“I actually was pretty pro-Israel the last few years, especially hearing about the devastating terrorist night of Oct. 7,” said Austin Mugleston, 33, a Democrat from Blackfoot, Idaho, who works in communications and was interviewed by the NY Times. “Nobody should go through that. But for how long it’s taking and from how much worse Israel is doing to Palestinians, it just doesn’t feel like a level playing field anymore.”

The survey shows a dramatic realignment among Democrats. Two years ago, the party was nearly split, with 34 percent expressing more sympathy for Israel and 31 percent for Palestinians. Now, 54 percent say they side with Palestinians, while just 13 percent side with Israel.

More than 80 percent of Democrats believe Israel should end the war even without meeting its stated objectives, up from about 60 percent in 2023. Nearly six in 10 also say Israel is deliberately killing civilians in Gaza, twice the share who held that view two years earlier.

For many Democrats, the Israeli response is disproportionate.

“As a mother, seeing those children is horrifying,” said Shannon Carey, 39, a Democrat from suburban Hartford, Connecticut. She described the Israeli government’s response as “unreasonable” and added, “This isn’t a war. It’s a genocide.”

One of the most striking changes has come from older, white, college-educated Democrats, a group that has formed the backbone of the party in recent elections.

In 2023, Democrats 45 and older sided with Israel over Palestinians by a two-to-one margin.

That pattern has now reversed, with 42 percent expressing greater sympathy for Palestinians and just 17 percent for Israel. Nonwhite Democrats, who were already more sympathetic to Palestinians at the start of the conflict, have shown a smaller shift by comparison.

For some longtime supporters of U.S. involvement in the region, the change has been difficult.

“Why do we keep funding this?” said Patti West, 67, a retiree from Central Florida. “This has been going since I was kid, and it’s still going on. They are going to hate each other forever.”

Republican voters, by contrast, remain broadly supportive of Israel, though there has been a modest decline.

Seven in 10 Republicans back providing additional U.S. aid, and a majority said Israel should continue its military campaign until all hostages are released, even if that means civilian casualties.

Forty-seven percent of Republicans said Israel is taking enough precautions to prevent civilian deaths, but about a third said Israel is not doing enough. Support for Israel among Republicans fell 12 percentage points since 2023, from 76 percent to 64 percent.

Some Republican voters expressed continued support for Israel but questioned the scale of U.S. involvement.

“The Israelis can pretty much fend for themselves and take care of it, but we have to make sure no one comes up on them,” said Edward Johnson, 51, a conservative from Minneapolis. Mason Northrup, 29, a Trump supporter from St. Louis, added, “He needs to back off a little bit because the Israelis are capable of pulling off some pretty crazy stuff. We should let them fight their own war.”

For decades, the United States has been Israel’s closest ally, offering steadfast political support and providing more foreign aid than to any other nation since 1948. That aid, totaling hundreds of billions of dollars, has long anchored Israel’s position as a central focus of American foreign policy.

Now, new polling underscores a deep generational divide. Nearly seven in 10 voters under 30 oppose additional U.S. economic or military aid to Israel, a sharp break from historical trends of support. This shift among younger Americans could reshape the trajectory of U.S. policy toward the region in the years ahead.

The survey, conducted in English and Spanish by telephone and text message from Sept. 22 to Sept. 27, included 1,313 registered voters nationwide. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.

The findings suggest a potentially profound change in the U.S.-Israel relationship, with public opinion emerging as a growing constraint on leaders who have long maintained nearly automatic support.

Republicans remain largely steadfast in their backing, but the sharp decline among Democrats — particularly older, college-educated whites — signals a break in one of the most enduring and stable foreign policy alignments in American politics.

