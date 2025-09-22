An Open Letter to the United Nations: A Call for Moral Consistency on Gaza

Photo credit: https://www.cnn.com/2017/09/19/world/un-general-assembly-in-numbers

by Malik Washington, Destination Freedom Media Group

Australia, Canada, and now the United Kingdom are calling for the creation of a Palestinian State. The consensus appears to be that this move will usher in an era of peace amidst the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. I BEG TO DIFFER. I predict that the state of Israel will now aggressively annex large portions of the West Bank in an effort to thwart anything that remotely looks like a Palestinian State.

Today, Monday, September 22, 2025 the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meets in New York City for its general meeting. This week many nations throughout the world will be announcing their support for the formation of a Palestinian State. This announcement comes as Israel bombards Gaza City with bombs in what it claims is an effort to destroy Hamas.

It is my prediction that Israel and extremist members of Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet will lobby for the annexation of large portions of the West Bank in order to thwart any constitution or creation of a Palestinian State. RETALIATION AND RETRIBUTION ARE REAL!

Tomorrow U.S. President Donald J. Trump will address the U.N. General Assembly.

The following Open Letter is directed at all members of the United Nations.

OPEN LETTER TO THE UNITED NATIONS

Dear respected members of the United Nations,

My name is Malik Washington. I am an American journalist currently located in the State of California. I have a brief message for the General Assembly, and I humbly request that the entire international body sincerely consider my requests and words.

When the full horror of the Holocaust was revealed in 1945, the phrase “NEVER AGAIN” became a moral rallying cry. It was not meant to apply to a single ethnicity or faith it was a universal vow to prevent mass atrocities, famine and genocide no matter the victims’ religion, race or nationality.

In 2025 the people of Gaza and the West Bank find themselves on the brink of destruction, facing starvation, mass displacement and military assault by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). In order to honor the original spirit of “NEVER AGAIN”, the global community must recognize the humanity of all—Palestinian civilians and Jewish hostages alike. The members of the UNGA must act before this man-made catastrophe reaches its final, irreversible stage.

Re: Section #2 of Article In 1943, the Nazi siege of the Warsaw Ghetto created conditions of famine and disease, softening the population before mass deportations to extermination camps like Auschwitz. Today, satellite imagery and field reports from Gaza show systematic destruction of farmland, greenhouses and water infrastructure. These are the hallmarks of a siege strategy. Where will the Palestinian people be moved to? Is Southern Sudan a viable option? Why would anyone even consider this when Sudan is in the midst of its own humanitarian crisis and civil war.

If “NEVER AGAIN” means anything, it must mean protecting and rescuing Jewish hostages from Hamas’ barbaric cruelty and safeguarding Palestinian civilians from Israel’s military machine. The moral high ground demands both.

The International Community Must:

1.) Demand an immediate ceasefire and restoration of humanitarian access;

2.) Demand that Hamas release all hostages NOW!;

3.) Pressure Israel to lift journalist bans in Gaza;

4.) Investigate Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid sites for possible war crimes; 5.) Dismantle covert programs like Project ESTHER that target lawful political speech, and finally;

6.) Apply U.S. law equally when Americans are killed abroad, regardless of

ethnicity or religion.

The original promise of “NEVER AGAIN” was not a slogan–it was a covenant. Today that covenant is being tested. History will remember who stood aside and remained silent in the face of such dire circumstances.

Thank you for your time.

Malik Washington

Photo credit: Journalists Killed in Gaza

https://www.theguardian.com/global-development/ng-interactive/2025/sep/01/israel-gaza-war-media-palestinian-journalists-killed-cpj

Caption: The Gaza Media Center says that 238 journalists and media workers have been killed in the conflict. Photograph: Gaza Media Center/Anadolu/Getty Images

THE UNITED STATES IS NOT THE ONLY PLACE WHERE FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND FREEDOM OF THE PRESS IS UNDER ATTACK!

Malik Washington is a freelance journalist and Director at Destination: Freedom and Destination Freedom Media Group. For over 13 years, Malik has been a published journalist and news reporter focusing on criminal justice issues, conditions of confinement in jails and prisons, as well as hot-button political issues. You can reach him via email: mwashington@destination-freedom.org

Suggestions or leads on stories are always welcome.

Write to Malik at:

Keith Washington Xref 5383546

c/o Securus Digital Mail Center – Sacramento Main

P O Box 20888

Tampa Florida 33622

