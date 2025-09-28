Trump Escalates Tensions with ‘Enemies List’ of ICE Critics

“President Trump has directed ‘all necessary Troops’ to Portland, Oregon. The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city. Our nation has a long memory for acts of oppression, and the president will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it.” – Portland Mayor Keith Wilson

President Donald Trump escalated tensions Saturday after the White House circulated what it called an “official list” of Democratic-elected officials and leaders who have criticized Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The list has since been amplified across right-wing platforms and framed as an “enemies list,” raising alarms from state leaders, civil rights advocates, and Democratic officials who say the move is reckless and dangerous.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom condemned the White House action in sharp terms.

“The White House knows exactly what it was doing when they published a list of Democrats who have used their voice to call out Trump & Miller’s ICE abuses. The list is now being used by the far right as an enemies list. It’s reckless. It’s dangerous. And it puts lives at risk. The Governor has made it clear, consistently, that violence is never justified. Trump must tone it down,” Newsom said.

The list compiles dozens of statements made by Democratic lawmakers and city officials over the past several years criticizing ICE’s tactics.

Members of Congress including Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Pramila Jayapal, and Ilhan Omar are cited for remarks describing ICE as “terrorizing our communities,” “deranged,” “vile and beyond cruel,” and operating as a “rogue agency.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders is quoted as asking people to “figure out a way to stop ICE from what they are doing as soon as possible.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is cited for claiming ICE is “intentionally stok[ing] fear” and “tear[ing] communities apart.”

Other entries highlight Democratic lawmakers comparing ICE to “slave patrols,” “Gestapo,” or “secret police,” rhetoric long used to underscore fears about authoritarian drift in federal immigration enforcement.

The publication of the list quickly generated reactions across the political spectrum.

Right-wing commentators amplified it as evidence of disloyalty by Democrats, while critics of the administration warned it resembled historical enemies lists used by authoritarian governments to stigmatize and endanger political opponents.

The release coincided with Trump’s latest directive ordering military deployments to Portland, Oregon, in the name of defending ICE facilities.

“At the request of Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, I am directing Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, to provide all necessary Troops to protect War ravaged Portland, and any of our ICE Facilities under siege from attack by Antifa, and other domestic terrorists. I am also authorizing Full Force, if necessary,” Trump wrote in a social media post Saturday morning.

Local and state leaders in Oregon immediately pushed back. Portland Mayor Keith Wilson rejected the justification for any troop presence.

“President Trump has directed ‘all necessary Troops’ to Portland, Oregon. The number of necessary troops is zero, in Portland and any other American city. Our nation has a long memory for acts of oppression, and the president will not find lawlessness or violence here unless he plans to perpetrate it,” Wilson said in a statement.

He added: “Imagine if the federal government sent hundreds of engineers, or teachers, or outreach workers to Portland, instead of a short, expensive, and fruitless show of force.”

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wrote on social media Saturday that her office had not been notified why the troops were being deployed.

“My office is reaching out to the White House and Homeland Security for more information. We have been provided no information on the reason or purpose of any military mission,” she said. “There is no national security threat in Portland. Our communities are safe and calm.”

Sen. Jeff Merkley accused the president of deliberately provoking unrest.

“Here is what I do know — the president has sent agents here to create chaos and riots here in Portland, to induce a reaction. To induce protests. To induce conflicts. His goal is to make Portland look as he was describing it as. Our job is to say, ‘We are not going to take the bait.’”

The White House has not clarified which troops would be deployed or what “full force” authorization entails.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin claimed the decision followed “weeks of violent riots at ICE facilities” and attacks against law enforcement. “We will not allow Antifa domestic terrorists to deter us in our mission to make America safe, and those who try will be held accountable,” McLaughlin said.

Critics argued that the administration’s rhetoric is inflaming tensions rather than easing them.

One Democratic source, speaking on background, said, “He’s absolutely desperate for a civil war, so he can cancel the midterm elections. But, so far people have been too smart to take the bait. What a weird and dangerous man.”

The controversy also comes as the Trump administration presses forward with threats of a government shutdown.

Politico reported that the Office of Management and Budget has instructed agencies to prepare “reduction-in-force plans” targeting employees in programs not legally required to continue. A senior White House official was quoted saying, “He read all the shit they’re asking for, and he said, ‘on second thought, go fuck yourself.’”

The remark was in reference to Democratic demands that any funding agreement include the extension of Affordable Care Act subsidies providing health coverage for more than 20 million Americans. Democrats have insisted the subsidies, expanded in 2021 and set to expire at the end of the year, must be part of any deal. The White House has rejected the demand outright.

“Historically, it’s the aggressor that always loses,” the senior official told Politico. “And quite simply, their constituencies and their priorities are all going to get chewed up, and ours, not so much.”

Democrats have responded with increasingly blunt rhetoric, part of what some observers describe as a deliberate shift to meet Trump’s combative style.

The Guardian recently reported that Democrats are abandoning poll-tested messaging in favor of what party officials describe as rawer, more authentic communication.

“Things are really fucked up right now,” Rep. Robert Garcia said in a TikTok video earlier this year, reflecting a trend of Democratic lawmakers adopting sharper tones on social media.

“We’re tired of being seen as weak and out of touch,” said Jane Kleeb, chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party, in remarks quoted by The Guardian. “So we’re fighting back — and the language, I think, mirrors the frustration and the urgency.”

Newsom himself has embraced the approach, saying in a podcast appearance in August, “I’m sick of being weak. We’re going to punch these sons of bitches in the mouth.”

The convergence of the White House’s publication of an enemies list, its orders for troop deployments in Portland, and its shutdown brinkmanship has alarmed many political observers who warn of democratic backsliding. Civil liberties advocates point to the dangers of combining official enemies lists with military threats against U.S. cities, arguing that it marks a clear step toward authoritarian practices.

Meanwhile, Trump continues to cast Democrats as “unserious and ridiculous” in negotiations, while insisting Republicans will not be blamed for a shutdown. At the same time, he has sought to tie Democrats to culture war attacks, accusing them of wanting to “force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors,” a claim even some Republicans have disputed.

In Portland, city officials reiterated their commitment to peace.

“Our communities are safe and calm,” Gov. Kotek wrote. Mayor Wilson repeated that any show of force would be “short, expensive, and fruitless.”

Yet across social media, the White House list of ICE critics continues to circulate among Trump supporters, who have described those on it as “terrorists” and “agitators.” For critics, the development underscores the risks of political speech being weaponized by those in power. As Newsom warned, “It’s reckless. It’s dangerous. And it puts lives at risk.”

