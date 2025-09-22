Pardon Request for Marisela Andrade de Zarate: Protect a Survivor from Deportation

photo via CCWP

Domestic violence and human trafficking survivor Marisela Andrade de Zarate spent 15 years in state prison and nearly two years in ICE detention before finally being released on bond to reunite with her family in California. Women Prison News is urging Gov. Gavin Newsom to grant her a pardon, recognizing the strength and resilience she has shown in rebuilding her life.

Since her return, Marisela has successfully completed state parole in December 2024, meeting every condition. She now lives in her own home, works steadily, attends school, and is deeply involved in her church and local community. Women Prison News stresses that these accomplishments show Marisela’s commitment to her rehabilitation and her community, making her an ideal candidate for a gubernatorial pardon.

Marisela is also a long-term lawful permanent resident of the United States. Despite the grave danger of violence and even death if forced to return to Mexico, the government continues to pursue her deportation. Women Prison News calls on Newsom to pardon Marisela, preserve her legal permanent resident status, and protect her from the cruelty of deportation to Mexico or another country.

Women Prison News asks: Governor Newsom, please pardon Marisela Andrade de Zarate. Doing so will honor her resilience, keep families together, and uphold California’s commitment to protecting survivors of violence.

