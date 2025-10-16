Violent Crime in San Francisco Falls 22%, Reversing Pandemic Trends

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Crime in San Francisco has dropped nearly 30% in 2025, one of the city’s lowest crime rates in decades, according to California officials. State leaders attribute the decline to expanded law enforcement partnerships and targeted public safety funding.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced the results Wednesday, highlighting collaboration between the California Highway Patrol (CHP), local police, and community groups. “Our hard work is paying off,” Newsom said. “Through meaningful investments and partnerships, our crime is down, and we’ll keep working to keep Californians safe.”

The statewide initiative launched in July and placed CHP crime suppression teams in major cities, including San Francisco, Los Angeles, and San Diego. In the Bay Area, the CHP has helped make 200 arrests, recover 500 stolen vehicles, and seize 30 illegal firearms this year.

CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee said teamwork has been key to the results. He credited coordination with local partners for disrupting criminal activity before it occurs.

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie praised the city’s “Rebuilding the Ranks” police staffing program and close coordination with state and federal agencies. “Crime in our city is down nearly 30%, car break-ins are at 22-year lows, and homicides are at 70-year lows,” Lurie said. “San Franciscans are feeling positive about the direction of our city once again.”

According to the Major Cities Chiefs Association, violent crime in San Francisco fell 22% in 2025. Since 2019, homicides have dropped 45% and robberies 40%, reversing national crime trends seen after the pandemic.

Community and business leaders say the changes are noticeable. San Francisco Chamber of Commerce President Rodney Fong said residents and visitors “feel it’s a new day in San Francisco.” Advance SF President Wade Rose credited “strong community policing and safer street conditions” for improving the city’s outlook.

The decline follows years of investment in public safety programs, totaling $1.7 billion statewide since 2019. The state’s Organized Retail Crime Task Force has recovered more than $60 million in stolen goods and arrested over 4,600 suspects.

Governor Newsom recently signed bipartisan legislation to strengthen enforcement against property crimes and retail theft. “California’s crime rate remains near historic lows,” he said. “These laws ensure we can adapt to evolving criminal tactics and keep our communities safe.”

As San Francisco hosts major events like Dreamforce, the city will deploy 200 additional CHP officers. Mayor Lurie said the focus remains on sustaining progress. “We’re seeing the results of teamwork,” he said. “Now we must build on them every single day.”

