Reisig Among 30 California District Attorneys Opposing Proposition 50

Jeff Reisig at a Forum in April 2022 in Woodland

SACRAMENTO, CA – Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig joined 29 other elected district attorneys across California this week in publicly opposing Proposition 50, a statewide ballot measure they argue would dismantle the state’s independent redistricting system and allow partisan gerrymandering to return to California.

In a joint letter released October 9, the prosecutors wrote that Proposition 50 “seeks to dismantle the voter-approved California Citizens Redistricting Commission and reinstate partisan gerrymandering—a flawed process rejected by Californians through Proposition 11 (2008) and Proposition 20 (2010).” They warned that the initiative “undermines democracy by prioritizing politicians’ power instead of preserving voter-approved reforms that improve community representation.”

The district attorneys emphasized that the California Citizens Redistricting Commission, established by voters, has “fairly redrawn electoral districts after the last two censuses.” Proposition 50, they wrote, would instead “allow the State Legislature to secretly craft new congressional maps before the next census—dividing communities and silencing voters.”

The letter criticized the measure’s cost, stating that “Proposition 50’s special election carries a staggering $300-million price tag—funds that could support voter-approved Proposition 36’s drug treatment programs, which received nearly 70% support from Californians to address crime and addiction.” The prosecutors noted that while the Legislature claimed it lacked sufficient funds for those programs, it “readily allocated millions for this unnecessary election, highlighting misplaced priorities.”

The DAs said partisan gerrymandering is “fundamentally wrong, regardless of who perpetrates it or where it occurs.” They described Proposition 50 as a “fight fire with fire” approach that “dismantles a twice voter-approved bipartisan redistricting commission.” The letter also condemned what it called a broader erosion of integrity in political discourse, writing that “in an era marked by eroding ethics and integrity—where political assassination is excused and violent rhetoric against opponents and their families is dismissed as a mere ‘mistake’—we must firmly say no.”

The prosecutors concluded by urging Californians to reject the measure. “Proposition 50 threatens fair representation and wastes resources on an effort to undo voter-approved reforms and change California’s congressional delegation solely to benefit one political party rather than uphold the will of the people,” the letter stated. “As district attorneys dedicated to institutional integrity, we urge Californians to reject Proposition 50 and protect our democratic process.”

Among the signatories were district attorneys from Los Angeles, San Diego, Fresno, San Bernardino, Riverside, and Yolo counties.

The 30 district attorneys who signed the letter are:

Robert Priscaro, Alpine County

Todd Riebe, Amador County

Michael L. Ramsey, Butte County

Matthew R. Beauchamp, Colusa County

Vern Pierson, El Dorado County

Lisa Smittcamp, Fresno County

Dwayne R. Stewart, Glenn County

Cynthia Zimmer, Kern County

Sarah Hacker, Kings County

Melyssah Rios, Lassen County

Nathan Hochman, Los Angeles County

Sally Moreno, Madera County

Nina Salarno, Modoc County

Jeannine Pacioni, Monterey County

Allison Haley, Napa County

Morgan Gire, Placer County

Michael A. Hestrin, Riverside County

Joel Buckingham, San Benito County

Jason Anderson, San Bernardino County

Summer Stephan, San Diego County

Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County

Stephanie Bridgett, Shasta County

Sandy Groven, Sierra County

Kirk Andrus, Siskiyou County

Krishna Abrams, Solano County

Jennifer Dupre, Sutter County

Matt Rogers, Tehama County

Tim Ward, Tulare County

Jeff Reisig, Yolo County

Clint Curry, Yuba County

