Sunday Commentary: Placer County’s Defiance Shows the Real Battle Over Housing Has Only Begun

“They have taken away our discretion, the Board of Supervisors’ discretion, the community’s voice, on purpose.” – Chair Robyn Dahlgren

After hours of presentations and public comment, the Placer County Planning Commission came close to approving a 240-unit apartment complex in Penryn, near Rocklin. Instead, the commissioners voted to halt the project — a move that not only underscored local resistance to state housing mandates but may also expose the county to legal risk.

As reported in the Sacramento Bee, Chair Robyn Dahlgren voiced her frustration during the Oct. 1 meeting, saying, “They have taken away our discretion, the Board of Supervisors’ discretion, the community’s voice, on purpose.”

Moments later, she cast the deciding vote to stop the project — despite cautions from the board’s attorney that doing so might violate state housing law and invite a lawsuit from the California Attorney General’s Office.

The Bee reported that none of the state legislators who have driven California’s sweeping housing reforms were in attendance at the meeting.

Yet their fingerprints were all over the debate.

Dahlgren’s frustration reflected a growing tension between local officials and the state’s aggressive housing agenda under Gov. Gavin Newsom, one that increasingly constrains local decision-making to meet long-ignored housing needs.

Brian Myers, who chairs Placer Citizens for Neighborhood Rights, an advocacy group founded to oppose the project, captured the tone of many local residents.

“It’s unfortunate that the Legislature has made it really hard on communities,” he said as reported by the Bee. “Today’s hearing seemed to be all or nothing.”

The fight over the Hope Way Apartments is about more than just one project. It reflects a statewide reckoning between state authority and local control — between the urgent need to build and the enduring instinct to resist.

In recent years, legislators and Gov. Newsom have passed dozens of bills to speed up housing construction and cut through the red tape that has long allowed opponents to slow or stop development.

Recent reforms have targeted the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), expanding exemptions and streamlining procedures to prevent affordable housing projects from being stalled by environmental litigation.

Clayton Cook, an assistant county attorney, told commissioners that those changes left the planning board little choice.

“You have state law that’s mandating that these are essentially not subject to CEQA,” he said. “So even if there is a little bit of wiggle room, the state law essentially carries the day.”

Still, for many in local government, the loss of discretion is precisely the point of friction.

What’s playing out in Placer County is part of a broader push-and-pull between Sacramento’s pro-housing mandates and communities that see themselves losing control over their neighborhoods.

This moment also illustrates why California’s housing laws — however forceful on paper — won’t transform the landscape overnight.

The legal structure may have shifted, but the political culture hasn’t. State law has changed. NIMBYs are still NIMBYs.

What happened in Placer County shows that California’s housing crisis runs deeper than statutes and zoning codes — it’s a political and cultural struggle playing out in public hearings, planning commissions, and city councils across the state.

Under Gov. Newsom, the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) has undergone a major transformation, shifting from a largely administrative agency that merely reviewed local housing plans to a powerful enforcement body with real authority.

This transformation began with the creation of the Housing Accountability Unit (HAU), established by Newsom and the Legislature in 2021. Previously, HCD’s role was largely procedural, but it now functions as a regulatory agency — interpreting and enforcing state housing law through the HAU and initiatives such as the Prohousing Designation Program, which incentivizes jurisdictions to streamline approvals and build affordable housing.

The agency has also partnered with the Attorney General’s Housing Strike Force, signaling a more aggressive era of enforcement. Together, these entities have turned what was once soft guidance into hard power. Cities and counties that defy state law can face legal action, funding cuts, or the loss of local permitting authority.

That’s the backdrop for the defiance in Placer County. The planning commission’s vote was a symbolic stand — but one that may cost the county dearly if challenged. Whether it’s the Attorney General, HCD, or both, the message from Sacramento has been clear: local obstruction will no longer be tolerated.

Still, the human politics of housing remain unchanged. Every project like Hope Way Apartments exposes the raw nerves of growth — traffic fears, fire evacuation concerns, and the ever-present anxiety over change. Those fears can’t simply be legislated away.

California is entering a new phase of the housing debate — one where the legal and moral imperatives to build collide with local resistance that refuses to fade. The Penryn fight won’t be the last. It’s just the latest chapter in a long-running story: the struggle to reconcile California’s promise of housing for all with the parochial instincts of those who already have it.

Follow the Vanguard on Social Media – X, Instagram and Facebook. Subscribe the Vanguard News letters. To make a tax-deductible donation, please visit davisvanguard.org/donate or give directly through ActBlue. Your support will ensure that the vital work of the Vanguard continues.

Categories:

Tags: